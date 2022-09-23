On Friday morning the Tyson Fury took to Twitter in the form of an expletive video to call out Anthony Joshua for taking too long to sign his lucrative contract.

Tyson Fury is no stranger to social media, with the 34-year-old renowned for his videos usually used for calling out opponents, and on Friday morning the heavyweight champ took to Twitter to vent his frustration.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE

Fury claims in the video that fellow Brit Joshua is still yet to sign the lucrative deal that would see the pair fight in Cardiff for the heavyweight title in December. The ‘Gypsy King’ slams Joshua in the video, calling him a bodybuilder and saying he won’t take on Fury because he doesn’t have the b*****ks to face him.

Fury offered the fight to the struggling Joshua following AJ’s defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in August, with the heavyweight champ coming out of retirement to take on Joshua before planning a fight with Oleksandr Usyk later this year.

The heavily anticipated ‘Battle of Britain’ fight seemed all but confirmed to be happening in November as Joshua agreed to the fight, with the fighters agreeing on a 60-40 split.

Joshua-Fury update: 258 and @MatchroomBoxing can confirm, on behalf of @anthonyjoshua, that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team for a fight Dec 3rd last Friday. Due to the Queen’s passing, it was agreed to halt all communication. We are awaiting a response. — 258MGT (@258mgt) September 13, 2022

Despite the rumours, Anthony Joshua is still yet to sign the contract according to Fury, who continues to say in the video that he will fight on December the third even if “this little sausage dog (AJ)” doesn’t sign the contract.

The Gypsy King also fired at Oleksandr Usyk in the rant after the Ukrainian said that Fury was afraid of him.

‘Usyk you little s**thouse,’ he said. ‘You little s**tbag. Talking s***e – I’m afraid of you? I’ll put my fist through the side of you little sausage.”

