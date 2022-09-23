Boxing News and Rumors

WATCH | Tyson Fury calls out Joshua and Usyk over contract delays

Author image
Olly Taliku
2 min read
Tyson Fury
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

On Friday morning the Tyson Fury took to Twitter in the form of an expletive video to call out Anthony Joshua for taking too long to sign his lucrative contract.

Tyson Fury is no stranger to social media, with the 34-year-old renowned for his videos usually used for calling out opponents, and on Friday morning the heavyweight champ took to Twitter to vent his frustration.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE

Fury claims in the video that fellow Brit Joshua is still yet to sign the lucrative deal that would see the pair fight in Cardiff for the heavyweight title in December. The ‘Gypsy King’ slams Joshua in the video, calling him a bodybuilder and saying he won’t take on Fury because he doesn’t have the b*****ks to face him.

Fury offered the fight to the struggling Joshua following AJ’s defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in August, with the heavyweight champ coming out of retirement to take on Joshua before planning a fight with Oleksandr Usyk later this year.

The heavily anticipated ‘Battle of Britain’ fight seemed all but confirmed to be happening in November as Joshua agreed to the fight, with the fighters agreeing on a 60-40 split.

Despite the rumours, Anthony Joshua is still yet to sign the contract according to Fury, who continues to say in the video that he will fight on December the third even if “this little sausage dog (AJ)” doesn’t sign the contract.

The Gypsy King also fired at Oleksandr Usyk in the rant after the Ukrainian said that Fury was afraid of him.

‘Usyk you little s**thouse,’ he said. ‘You little s**tbag. Talking s***e – I’m afraid of you? I’ll put my fist through the side of you little sausage.”

Looking for some Boxing action? Check out the best boxing betting sites.

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

Olly Taliku

Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alex Mac  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alex Mac  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
canelo vs golovkin 3
How to bet on Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 in Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting Sites
Author image Owen Fulda  •  Sep 17 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith
How To Bet On Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin in Ohio | Ohio Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  Sep 17 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Canelo vs Kovalev
How To Bet On Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin in North Carolina | North Carolina Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  Sep 17 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Canelo vs Kovalev
How To Bet On Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin in Missouri | Missouri Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  Sep 17 2022
More News
Arrow to top