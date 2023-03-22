Boxing News and Rumors

WATCH: Tyson Playfully Picks Up Hasbulla Like a Child as he Nibbles and Tickles his Neck in Viral Video

David Evans
Legendary World Heavyweight Champion, Mike Tyson, recently had an amusing encounter with Russian social media sensation, Hasbulla Magomedov. The playful interaction took place during an episode of the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast, known for its candid conversations with sports figures, celebrities, and influencers. Tyson picked up Hasbulla like a child during a mini sparring session and playfully bit his neck, causing howls of laughter in the studio and creating a viral video in the process.

Hasbulla – The Social Media Superstar

Hasbulla Magomedov, often referred to simply as Hasbulla, shot to fame after his TikTok videos mocking MMA went viral in 2020. Boasting 1.5 million Twitter followers and over 7 million Instagram followers, Hasbulla has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. Although he may appear child-like due to his short height of around 100 centimeters, Hasbulla is a fully grown 20-year-old adult.

During their podcast session, Tyson and Hasbulla engaged in a lighthearted boxing match. Tyson, seated on a couch, masterfully bobbed and weaved as Hasbulla threw punches. The fun took an unexpected turn when Tyson picked up Hasbulla and affectionately nibbled his neck, treating him like a child. Whether or not Tyson knew Hasbulla’s true age remains a mystery.

Endearing or Cringeworthy?

The viral video clip of this encounter has sparked laughter and amusement among fans. Some find it endearing, while others cringe at the awkwardness of the situation. Regardless, the moment has certainly shone a spotlight on Hasbulla and his unique appearance.

Growth Hormone Deficiency, or ‘Dwarfism,’ can result in child-like facial features and small stature. However, as seen with Hasbulla, individuals with this condition are fully grown adults who shouldn’t be underestimated.

The amusing video of Mike Tyson and Hasbulla Magomedov has given the internet a moment of laughter and lighthearted fun. While Tyson’s actions were likely innocent, the encounter serves as a reminder that appearances can be deceiving. As for Hasbulla, his fame will undoubtedly continue to grow, providing a platform for sharing his humor and charm with the world.

