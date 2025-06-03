WATCH: Viral French Open Celebrations On The Iconic Stairs

As we get deeper into the French Open, tennis fans are being treated to iconic celebrations as the winning player goes down the steps inside the Roland Garros facilities.

Whoever situated a camera at the bottom of the stairs is a genius because we have already seen some great candid reactions to match wins.

Take a look.

French Open Celebrations

It is no surprise that World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka’s bubbly personality is ready for a good victory dance at the steps. Sabalenka got a big win over Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng before this walk down the stairs so she was especially happy.

Aryna Sabalenka dancing to her own song after her win at Roland Garros “How about that Novak? You don’t have your song” 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Dk8Z8yKqDh — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 3, 2025

Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic have been exchanging playful barbs throughout the tournament. That continues as she calls out for not having his own song.

This was after a day after Djokovic tried to do his best Sabalenka imitation.

World No. 5 Iga Swiatek went to see a Dua Lipa concert recently and was especially animated as a Dua Lipa song played for her journey down the stairs (kudos to the music people for syncing up the music with the players’ arrival).

Iga Swiatek dancing down the stairs to Dua Lipa after reaching her 4th consecutive Roland Garros SF A vibe 😂💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZyTKszTHc7 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 3, 2025

After a different celebration, the one commemorating Rafael Nadal, fans were treated to iconic entrances. There may not have been dances, but the group of people traveling the steps together created a once-in-a-lifetime memory.

What’s missing from current viral coverage are doubles teams’ celebrations which could be particularly entertaining (especially Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider).

This behind-the-scenes look at the French Open is one of my favorite things about the tournament.