WATCH: Waitress Reacts as Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Tips $500 at Local Diner

Ja Morant came through with a big assist while eating out with some friends at a local diner. The Grizzlies’ All-Star tipped $500 at a local restaurant, leaving the waitress in complete shock. Morant recently signed a max deal to remain in Memphis with the Grizzlies and continues to spread wealth within the community. Watch the video of Morant tipping the waitress below.

Ja Morant Shocks Waitress, Tips $500 at Local Restaurant

Morant recently signed a five-year, $193 million contract extension with the Memphis Grizzlies and wasn’t afraid to spread the wealth while eating at a local diner.

After enjoying some food with his friends, the Grizzlies’ All-Star guard tipped the waitress at a local restaurant $500.

The reaction that followed was priceless.

After receiving the huge tip, the waitress came back to inquire about Morant, asking “Who are you though?”.

Morant replied, “Black Jesus”.

After some friendly banter, the waitress quickly figured out that Morant was a professional athlete. When asking who he played for, Morant’s friends stepped up and responded, “Your new favorite team, the Memphis Grizzlies.”

After realizing that she had been serving Morant, the waitress was shocked and quickly ran to the back of the restaurant, leaving the $500 tip behind.

Ja Morant Cashes in During NBA Free Agency

The NBA’s reigning Most Improved Player, Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The third-year point guard has made a name for himself as one of the league’s best young players.

A former No. 2 overall pick, Morant emerged as an NBA MVP candidate in just his second year in the league by averaging 27.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game.