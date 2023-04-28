WATCH: Will Levis Uncomfortable Free Fall In 2023 NFL Draft

Will Levis was expected to be a top-5 pick but he’s in the midst of a free fall down NFL Draft boards. After not being selected in the first 20 picks, Levis was caught playing Candy Crush on his phone as he spent an uncomfortable amount of time in the ESPN green room. Will Levis drop out of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft?

Former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was expected to be among the top players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

ESPN invited the top QB prospects to Kansas City to attend the Draft but the dream quickly turned into a nightmare scenario for Levis.

Projected as a top-five pick, Levis watched as quarterbacks Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson went off of the board in the first four selections. That seemingly left Levis without a logical landing spot, leaving him in the ESPN green room with his family for an uncomfortable amount of time.

According to ESPN Analytics, there was a 92 percent chance that Will Levis was going to be picked in the top 10.

One Reddit post even indicated that Levis was told that he would be selected No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers.

Whether that was true or not, Levis seemed caught off guard by his free fall in the NFL Draft and his mother even stepped in to console him at one point.

According to ESPN Analytics, there was a 92% chance that Will Levis was going to be picked in the top 10. pic.twitter.com/DGUE6xG6EG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2023

Levis Caught Playing Candy Crush On His Phone

Most famous for putting mayonnaise in his coffee, Levis might be drawing headlines for another reason following Draft Night.

After falling out of the top 20 picks, Levis became more anxious and resorted to playing Candy Crush on his phone to pass the time.

To be fair, at that point, the quarterback had been waiting for his name to be called for more than 2 ½ hours.

Here is Levis crushing on his phone.

Will Levis is currently playing Candy Crush pic.twitter.com/Gvoxdp3wwe — Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) April 28, 2023

Levis In Jeopardy of Falling To Round 2 or Beyond

As Levis falls near the bottom of the first round, it becomes harder to find a logical fit for the young QB. Several teams near the bottom of the draft have solidified the quarterback position with veterans or already have franchise quarterbacks.

Minnesota (No. 24) and New Orleans (No. 30) appear to be Levis’ best chance of sneaking in at the end of the first round.

If he indeed falls to Round 2, he wouldn’t be the first NFL Draft prospect to have to come back to the green room on Day 2. Both Randy Gregory and Geno Smith were among the biggest free fallers in the history of the draft. Gregory was picked No. 60 overall while Smith was picked with the seventh pick in Round 2.

