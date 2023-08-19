Boxing News and Rumors

WBC Cancels Order for Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Final Eliminator

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has canceled its order for a final eliminator between Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr.

The Original Order

In November 2022, the WBC officially ordered a final eliminator between Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. The fight was intended to determine the mandatory challenger for the WBC heavyweight title.

The Cancellation

On August 18, 2023, the WBC announced that the previously ordered Wilder-Ruiz final eliminator was no longer required. The fight never came to fruition, and the WBC has decided to revisit the mandatory process in November.

Reasons for Cancellation

The reasons for the cancellation of the Wilder-Ruiz final eliminator are unclear. However, it is likely that the failure to successfully make the fight played a role in the WBC’s decision.

Implications for Wilder and Ruiz

The cancellation of the final eliminator has implications for both Wilder and Ruiz. Wilder is coming off a loss to Tyson Fury and is looking to get back into title contention. Ruiz, on the other hand, has been out of the ring since his loss to Anthony Joshua in December 2019 and is looking to make a comeback.

The Future of the WBC Heavyweight Division

The cancellation of the Wilder-Ruiz final eliminator raises questions about the future of the WBC heavyweight division. With no mandatory challenger in place, it remains to be seen who will challenge for the title next. The WBC’s decision to revisit the mandatory process in November suggests that a new challenger will be determined soon.

More News
