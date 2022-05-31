We The People Odds For The Belmont Stakes | Odds On We The People

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. Back We The People To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 4/1 With BetOnline Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Place Bet

We The People is one of the leading fancies for the 2022 Belmont Stakes, having already won a big Graded race this season. This Rodolphe Brisset trained colt has won three of it’s four starts, winning last time out in the Peter Pan Stakes so he, once again, is set to be a popular choice ahead of the Belmont Park race on Saturday 11th June. You can back We The People with BetOnline @ 4/1 by clicking the link below.

We The People Profile

Age: 3 year-old colt

Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Draw: TBC

Runs: 4

Wins: 3

Did You Know? 8 of the last 10 Belmont Stakes winners had raced between 5-7 times before

We The People Key Belmont Stakes Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back We The People to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes

10/10 – Yet to race over 1m4f

10/10 – US bred

9/10 – Ran in the last 5 weeks

8/10 – Had raced between 5-7 times

8/10 – Returned 102/10 or shorter

7/10 – Drawn in stalls 8 or lower

7/10 – Won between 2-5 times before

7/10 – Won over at least 1m1f before

6/10 – Placed in the top three last time out

5/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out

4/10 – Won last time out

2/10 – Ran in the Peter Pan Stakes last time out

Best Horse Racing Betting Sites For Belmont Stakes We The People Odds

Can We The People Be The Belmont Stakes Winner?

The Rodolphe Brisset-trained WE THE PEOPLE has already won around this track less than a month ago and is likely to be back for more in the Belmont Stakes on Saturday 11th June.

In the Peter Pan Stakes, We The People absolutely romped home and won by an almighty 10 lengths. This was his third win in four starts, showing that he is most definitely a talented colt and one to watch out for here as he contests the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

As you can see from the trends above, he’s got a fair bit going for him again – including having won between 2-5 times and having raced in the last 5 weeks. He’s also won on his last outing, which was in the Peter Pan Stakes in May, which is yet another trend which may back up the case of We The People winning the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

We The People’s trainer – Rodolphe Brisset – has won multiple Graded Stakes over the years, as well as winning 17 races in 2022 already.

This will be We The People’s second run at Belmont Park, which might be seen as a huge positive with four of the last 10 Belmont Park winners having experience at the track in the past.

Those looking to take on We The People might look to the fact that he hasn’t raced any further than 1m1f, meaning the step up in trip is a slight unknown. But his consistent profile makes him a leading player again here and with four weeks to have recovered from that recent Peter Pan Stakes run as well as having Flavien Prat in the saddle, he’s sure to have his supporters.

Best Betting Sites To Bet On We The People

