College football is back in full swing, and Week 0 did not disappoint. With an explosive display of talent on the field, the race for the Heisman Trophy has already begun to heat up. Two standout performances that have everyone talking come from USC’s Caleb Williams and Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman. Both of these elite quarterbacks’ chances to lift the prestigious trophy increased according to the Heisman Trophy betting odds, after stellar showings this week.

Let’s take a look at how the two quarterbacks in the Heisman Watch spotlight performed in Week 0.

Caleb Williams (USC vs. San Jose State, Won 56-28)

Is Caleb Williams about to become a two time Heisman winner? pic.twitter.com/JxDMI979XB — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) August 27, 2023

Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, hasn’t lost a step. In a dominating 56-28 victory over the San Jose State Spartans, Williams was almost surgical in his precision. Completing 18 out of 25 attempts, he threw for a whopping 278 yards with 4 touchdowns.

Despite the early days, betting enthusiasts seem convinced about his chances, with BetOnline adjusting his odds from +550 to impressive +300. There might be a silver lining in the fact that USC’s defense this season isn’t shaping up to be among the elite.

Williams may need to play the hero role more frequently, potentially leading the Trojans to victory in closely contested matches, and subsequently, improving his Heisman odds.

Sam Hartman (Notre Dame vs. Navy, Won 42-3)

Sam Hartman’s pocket presence is in Midseason form pic.twitter.com/cmIElttUcH — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) August 26, 2023

One of the other main contenders for the Heisman Trophy, Sam Hartman was also in action and on Heisman Watch this week. Hartman ensured that the 13th ranked Fighting Irish played up to their preseason expectations.

Playing against Navy in Ireland, Notre Dame made a statement with a 42-3 victory. Hartman showcased his ability, completing 19 out of 23 attempts and accumulating 251 yards with 4 touchdowns.

With the support of a robust running game led by Audric Estime, Hartman will have a plethora of play-action opportunities to further prove his mettle. His odds saw a significant leap from +2500 down to +1400 on BetOnline, indicating his chances of winning the Heisman Trophy almost doubled from 3.8% to 6.7% in this outing.

It’s safe to say the betting world was watching as both of these QBs impressed, but with a long season ahead, there is no telling who will emerge as the Heisman Trophy winner at this early stage.

Heisman Trophy Winner Betting Odds

Player Odds Sportsbook Caleb Williams +300 Jayden Daniels +900 Quinn Ewers +1000 Sam Hartman +1400 Cade Klubnik +1400 Marvin Harrison Jr. +1800 Jordan Travis +2000 Michael Penix Jr. +2000 Bo Nix +2000

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctation.

**Other players are available at BetOnline.

