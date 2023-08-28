College Football

Week 0 Heisman Watch 2023: Caleb Williams & Sam Hartman Improve Chances According to Betting Odds

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
caleb williams heisman pose

College football is back in full swing, and Week 0 did not disappoint. With an explosive display of talent on the field, the race for the Heisman Trophy has already begun to heat up. Two standout performances that have everyone talking come from USC’s Caleb Williams and Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman. Both of these elite quarterbacks’ chances to lift the prestigious trophy increased according to the Heisman Trophy betting odds, after stellar showings this week.

Let’s take a look at how the two quarterbacks in the Heisman Watch spotlight performed in Week 0.

Caleb Williams (USC vs. San Jose State, Won 56-28)

Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, hasn’t lost a step. In a dominating 56-28 victory over the San Jose State Spartans, Williams was almost surgical in his precision. Completing 18 out of 25 attempts, he threw for a whopping 278 yards with 4 touchdowns.

Despite the early days, betting enthusiasts seem convinced about his chances, with BetOnline adjusting his odds from +550 to impressive +300. There might be a silver lining in the fact that USC’s defense this season isn’t shaping up to be among the elite.

Williams may need to play the hero role more frequently, potentially leading the Trojans to victory in closely contested matches, and subsequently, improving his Heisman odds.

Sam Hartman (Notre Dame vs. Navy, Won 42-3)

One of the other main contenders for the Heisman Trophy, Sam Hartman was also in action and on Heisman Watch this week. Hartman ensured that the 13th ranked Fighting Irish played up to their preseason expectations.

Playing against Navy in Ireland, Notre Dame made a statement with a 42-3 victory. Hartman showcased his ability, completing 19 out of 23 attempts and accumulating 251 yards with 4 touchdowns.

With the support of a robust running game led by Audric Estime, Hartman will have a plethora of play-action opportunities to further prove his mettle. His odds saw a significant leap from +2500 down to +1400 on BetOnline, indicating his chances of winning the Heisman Trophy almost doubled from 3.8% to 6.7% in this outing.

It’s safe to say the betting world was watching as both of these QBs impressed, but with a long season ahead, there is no telling who will emerge as the Heisman Trophy winner at this early stage.

Heisman Trophy Winner Betting Odds

Player Odds Sportsbook
Caleb Williams +300
Jayden Daniels +900
Quinn Ewers +1000
Sam Hartman +1400
Cade Klubnik +1400
Marvin Harrison Jr. +1800
Jordan Travis +2000
Michael Penix Jr. +2000
Bo Nix +2000

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctation.
**Other players are available at BetOnline.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF Notre Dame Fighting Irish USC Trojans
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
College Football betting

How to Bet On Clemson Tigers in South Carolina – SC Sports Betting Sites

Author image Lee Astley  •  Aug 25 2023
College Football
College Football betting
How to Bet On Duke Blue Devils in North Carolina – NC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Aug 25 2023
College Football
College Football betting
How to Bet On LSU Tigers in Louisiana – LA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Aug 25 2023
College Football
College Football betting
How to Bet On Florida State Seminoles in Florida – FL Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Aug 25 2023
College Football
College Football betting
How to Bet On Oregon State Beavers in Oregon – OR Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Aug 25 2023
College Football
College Football betting
How to Bet On San Jose State in California – CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Aug 25 2023
College Football
College Football betting
How to Bet On South Alabama Jaguars in Alabama – AL Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Aug 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top