With the release of the NFL schedule, we also get to look at opening lines.

The only thing more exciting than browsing the newly released NFL schedule for some marquee matchups is getting the opening lines, and many of the highlights of the season have been released, including the entire week 1 opening lines. We’re looking at all week 1 lines, as well as some of the opening lines from the biggest dates throughout the NFL season. Let’s take a look!

NFL odds and lines for 2023: Week 1

NFL Kickoff: Lions vs. Chiefs – Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET

BetOnline BetUS BetNow MyBookie Lions +6.5 (+100) +6.5 (-105) +7 (-110) +7 (-110) Chiefs -6.5 (-120) -6.5 (-115) -7 (-110) -7 (-110) Total 53.5 (-110/-110) 53.5 (-110/-110) 54.5 (-105/-115) 54 (-110/-110)

Sunday, Sept. 10 schedule

Matchup BetOnline BetUs BetNow MyBookie Bengals vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET) CIN -2.5 (-110) CIN -2.5 (-110) CIN -2.5 (-110) CIN -2.5 (-110) Titans vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET) NO -3.5 (-110) NO -4 (-110) NO -3.5 (-110) NO -3.5 (-110) 49ers vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET) SF -3 (-105) SF -2.5 (-115) SF -3 (-110) SF -3 (-110) Panthers vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET) ATL -2.5 (-110) ATL -1.5 (-110) ATL -2.5 (-110) ATL -3 (-105) Cardinals vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET) WAS -5 (-110) WAS -6 (-110) WAS -5.5 (-115) WAS -5.5 (-110) Jaguars vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET) JAX -3.5 (-110) JAX -4 (-110) JAX -3.5 (-110) JAX -3.5 (-110) Texans vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET) BAL -9 (-110) BAL -9.5 (-110) BAL -9.5 (-110) BAL -9 (-110) Buccaneers vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET) MIN -7 (-105) MIN -5.5 (-110) MIN -6.5 (-115) MIN -7 (+105) Rams vs. Seahawks (4 p.m. ET) SEA -5.5 (-110) SEA -4.5 (-110) SEA -5.5 (-110) SEA -5.5 (-110) Raiders vs. Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET) DEN -3.5 (-110) DEN -4 (-110) DEN -3 (-110) DEN -3 (-110) Dolphins vs. Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET) LAC -2.5 (-115) LAC -2 (-115) LAC -2.5 (-110) LAC -2.5 (-110) Packers vs. Bears (4:25 p.m. ET) CHI -2.5 (-110) CHI -1 (-110) CHI -2.5 (-105) CHI -2.5 (-110) Eagles vs. Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET) PHI -3.5 (-110) PHI -3.5 (-110) PHI -4.5 (-115) PHI -5 (-110) Cowboys vs. Giants (4:25 p.m. ET) DAL -2.5 (-110) DAL -2.5 (-115) DAL -3 (-110) DAL -2.5 (-110)

Monday Night Football: Bills vs. Jets – Monday, Sept. 11 at 8:20 p.m. ET

BetNow BetOnline BetUs MyBookie Bills -1.5 (-110) -1.5 (-115) -1.5 (-110) -1 (-110) Jets +1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-105) +1.5 (-110) +1 (-110) Total 48 (-110/-110) 47.5 (-112/-108) 47.5 (-110) 47 (-110/-110)

NFL odds and lines for 2023: International Series

Falcons vs. Jaguars – Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. ET (Week 4)

Wembley Stadium, London

BetOnline MyBookie Falcons +4 (-110) +4.5 (-110) Jaguars -4 (-110) -4.5 (-110)

Jaguars vs. Bills – Sunday, Oct. 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET (Week 5)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

BetOnline MyBookie Jaguars +3.5 (-110) +3.5 (-115) Bills -3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-105)

Ravens vs. Titans – Sunday, Oct. 15 at 9:30 a.m. ET (Week 6)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

BetOnline MyBookie Ravens -5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) Titans +5.5 (-110) +5.5 (-110)

Dolphins vs. Chiefs – Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET (Week 9)

Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt

BetOnline MyBookie Dolphins +5.5 (-110) +5.5 (-110) Chiefs -5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110)

Colts vs. Patriots – Sunday, Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m. ET (Week 10)

Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt

BetOnline MyBookie Colts +5 (-110) +5 (-110) Patriots -5 (-110) -5 (-110)

NFL odds and lines for 2023: Thanksgiving (Week 12)

Packers vs. Lions – Thursday, Nov. 23 at 12:30 p.m. ET

BetOnline Packers +4 (-110) Lions -4 (-110)

Commanders vs. Cowboys – Thursday, Nov. 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET

BetOnline Commanders +5.5 (-110) Cowboys -5.5 (-110)

49ers vs. Seahawks – Thursday, Nov. 23 at 8:20 p.m. ET

BetOnline 49ers -1.5 (-110) Seahawks +1.5 (-110)

NFL odds and lines for 2023: Black Friday

Dolphins vs. Jets – Friday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. ET (Week 12)

BetOnline MyBookie Dolphins +2.5 (-105) +2.5 (-110) Jets -2.5 (-115) -2.5 (-110)

NFL odds and lines for 2023: Christmas Day

Raiders vs. Chiefs – Monday, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. ET (Week 16)

BetOnline MyBookie Raiders +8.5 (-110) +9.5 (-110) Chiefs -8.5 (-110) -9.5 (-110)

Giants vs. Eagles – Monday, Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET (Week 16)

BetOnline MyBookie Giants +7 (-110) +7.5 (-105) Eagles -7 (-110) -7.5 (-115)

NFL odds and lines for 2023: New Year’s Eve

Bengals vs. Chiefs – Sunday, Dec. 31 at 4:25 p.m. ET (Week 17)

BetOnline MyBookie Bengals +3.5 (-115) +3.5 (-115) Chiefs -3.5 (-105) -3.5 (-105)