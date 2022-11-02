Week 10 College Football Odds – Texas vs. Kansas State – Spread, Lines & Picks

With the end of the college football season fast approaching, teams are jockeying for position for conference championships and CFP spots. Kansas State will be hopeful of climbing a couple more spots in the rankings and keeping up with TCU in the conference with a victory over Texas on Saturday. However, the Longhorns likely have other ideas after being ranked in the top 25 of the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Here, we take a look at the betting odds including the spread and lines while offering our picks for this NCAAF week ten Big Ten contest.

#24 Texas Longhorns (5-3) @ #13 Kansas State Wildcats (6-2)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 11/5/2022 7:00 pm EST.

Saturday, 11/5/2022 7:00 pm EST. Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium, Manhattan, KS.

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium, Manhattan, KS. TV: Live on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Texas -142 -2.5 (-122) K-State

+122 +2.5 (+102)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 54.5

-110 Under 54.5

-110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Prices are correct at time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.

Texas slight favorites

The Big Ten treats us to a top-25 matchup when Texas goes to K-State on Saturday. Texas will likely be the fresher of the two, coming in off a bye after a loss to Oklahoma State the previous week. Meanwhile, Kansas State will be looking to build on their 48-0 whooping of Oklahoma State behind backup quarterback Will Howard last week.

The sportsbooks favor Texas slightly in this one. They are slight odds on favorites on the moneyline with odds of -142 at BetOnline. They are 2.5-point favorites on the spread and the total points line is set at 54.5.

It is still unknown who will start at quarterback for Kansas State as starter Adrian Martinez is still banged up a bit. In the meantime, Texas is preparing their defense for the possibility of facing Martinez or backup Will Howard.

No firm QB update from Chris Klieman this afternoon. Adrian Martinez is getting healthier, but Will Howard is playing at a high level. Klieman can see the Wildcats going with either passer. Didn't rule out the possibility of playing both. Decision will come later in the week. — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) November 1, 2022

How will this game be decided?

A lot of what happens on Saturday rides on who starts at quarterback for Kansas State. The weakness for Texas is in their secondary where they are 92nd in college football in pass yards allowed per game. Adrian Martinez is more of a runner than he is a passer, but backup Will Howard has looked good slinging the rock in his last two outings.

Howard is currently the more healthy of the two according to head coach Chris Klieman. Texas only allows 3.3 yards per rush, one of the top 15 teams in the NCAA in the metric. So, KSU would likely need to attack them through the air regardless of who starts at QB.

The issue for the Wildcats is that while the passing game may be a bit of a weakness for Texas, they hardly excel in it on offense. Their wide receivers are possibly not good enough to capitalize on the opportunity regardless of who is throwing them the ball. It should be a real concern for K-State on the weekend. We are writing last week’s Kansas State win off as an anomaly, an outlier, a fluke. This week may be a little different.

While we don’t feel great about the matchup for Kansas State on offense, the same can be said of the Longhorns. The matchups are all a bit meh. Unfortunately for K-State, the Longhorns might have the talent advantage. Quarterback Quinn Ewers, wide receiver Xavier Worthy and running back Bijan Robinson have the ability to change the game in a split second.

Our gut feeling is they may well do that, but ultimately, it will be a day for defenses.

What are the picks?

Under 54.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Time of first score (mins elapsed) – OVER 6 @ +119 with BetOnline

Will there be a scoreless quarter- YES @ +240 with BetOnline

First score of game a touchdown – NO @ +235 with BetOnline

