Week 11 Best Bets – College Football Player Props

We all have players who hold a special place in our heart. Some of them starred on the college football teams we loved growing up, others simply made us money when we backed over their rushing yards. The former is fine, but here, we are all about the latter. As part of our Best Bets series, we will be taking a look at the week 11 games and finding some odds we like in the NCAAF player props betting markets. It is now time to cheer on our new favorite players.

Player Prop #1 – Michael Penix Jr. – Over 315.5 Passing Yards @ -113 | Washington @ Oregon | BetOnline & Bovada

If you believe the sportsbooks, this is a game Washington will be trailing in and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is going to need to throw the ball. Whatever the game situation, Washington loves to throw the ball. Penix has almost 200 passing attempts in his last four games and they are not going to stop lobbing it up in this one.

Passing Yards Leaders thru Week 10 3,232—Michael Penix Jr., Washington

2,813—Jayden de Laura, Arizona

2,742—Caleb Williams, USC

2,622—Jaren Hall, BYU

2,495—Bo Nix, Oregon

2.374—Jack Plummer, Cal *Penix Jr. No. 1 nationally; de Laura No. 7; Williams No. 9 — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) November 6, 2022

Oregon’s pass defense is ranked 117th in the country at passing yards allowed per game. Penix’s favorite targets Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan are in excellent spots to succeed and this line seems a lot lower than where we would have it.

Penix has thrown for over 300 yards in all but one game this season, last time out he went for 298. He has covered this line six out of nine times this year and will likely do so again against the Ducks on Saturday.

Player Prop #2 – Josh Downs – Over 92.5 Receiving Yards @ -113 | North Carolina @ Wake Forest | BetOnline & Bovada

Player Prop #3 – Josh Downs to score 2+ Touchdowns @ +220 | North Carolina @ Wake Forest | Bovada

Josh Downs is the number one receiver at UNC. He is paired up with arguably the best quarterback in the country, Drake Maye. Together they are a formidable force. In four of his last five games, Downs has cleared 100 yards. He draws a mouthwatering matchup in this one and there is no doubt he will be peppered with targets from Maye all day long.

In addition to his yardage bet, we also like him to grab a couple of touchdowns. The total in this one is sky high at 78 so there is plenty of room for multiple touchdowns.

Downs is a touchdown machine and has eight through seven games. He has multiple touchdowns in three of seven games this season. Of course, there is his matchup again, which is ridiculously in his favor. It is going to be a big day for Tar Heels wide receiver and we want a part of it.

