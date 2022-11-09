Week 11 CFP Playoff Rankings Top 25 – Where OSU, TCU & USC Stand

Last week, the College Football Playoff selection committee released their first rankings of the season. On Tuesday, their second top 25 CFP rankings of this season were released. There were not many surprises this week as the rankings basically wrote themselves. Georgia sits comfortably atop the rankings, while Ohio State trails them in second. Meanwhile, the final two CFP places currently fall to Michigan and TCU. Tennessee, Oregon and LSU are currently the first three teams out.

Top four teams undefeated

This week’s College Football Playoff rankings were a little bit more widely accepted than last week’s version. The selection committee had very few decisions to make as the rankings pretty much took care of themselves at the top after a big weekend of college football.

Georgia took over the one spot after defeating Tennessee in a massive SEC game on Saturday. Ohio State and Michigan now occupy two and three, setting up for a monumental Big Ten East finale in the last week of the regular season. TCU rounds out the current CFP places as they remain undefeated. They travel to Austin to face Texas this weekend in one of their biggest games in years.

(2) Ohio State and (3) Michigan are both top 3 in the updated CFP rankings. “The Game” is going to be massive. pic.twitter.com/wMycZaZqTQ — Saturday Tradition (@Tradition) November 9, 2022

On the outside, looking in

Tennessee currently lies in fifth, on the direct bubble of the College Football Playoff. They are followed by Oregon, LSU and USC. These teams all have paths to the CFP spots, which is more that can be said for the next two teams at nine and ten.

Alabama and Clemson are those teams and they have what looks like an almost impossible path back to the CFP spots. LSU would need to lose their remaining games and Alabama would need to win out and beat Georgia in the SEC Championship for them to likely have a shot at the College Football Playoff spots. For Clemson, there does not appear a realistic route to the playoffs with the teams above and around them.

Notre Dame enters the rankings for the first time since week one. They are ranked 20th.

Below are the full rankings for week 11:

Full College Football Playoff Rankings For Week 11

Rank School Record 1 Georgia 9-0 2 Ohio State 9-0 3 Michigan 9-0 4 TCU 9-0 5 Tennessee 8-1 6 Oregon 8-1 7 LSU 7-2 8 USC 8-1 9 Alabama 7-2 10 Clemson 8-1 11 Mississippi 8-1 12 UCLA 8-1 13 Utah 7-2 14 Penn State 7-2 15 North Carolina 8-1 16 NC State 7-2 17 Tulane 8-1 18 Texas 6-3 19 Kansas State 6-3 20 Notre Dame 6-3 21 Illinois 7-2 22 UCF 7-2 23 Florida State 6-3 24 Kentucky 6-3 25 Washington 7-2

