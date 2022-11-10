Week 11 College Football Best Bets – Washington vs. Oregon – Spread, Lines & Picks

Oregon and Washington will square off on Saturday in a ranked Pac-12 matchup where the Ducks will look to strengthen their College Football Playoff resume. However, don’t expect the Washington Huskies to roll over and have their tummy tickled, they still have conference championship aspirations of their own. We take a look at the betting odds including the spread and lines while offering our best bets and picks on one of the biggest NCAAF encounters in week 11.

#25 Washington Huskies (7-2) @ #6 Oregon Ducks (8-1)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 11/12/2022 7:00 pm EST.

Saturday, 11/12/2022 7:00 pm EST. Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR.

Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR. TV: Live on Fox and the Fox Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Washington

+380 +13.5 (-114) Oregon

-470 -13.5 (-106)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 72.5

-110 Under 72.5

-110

Washington winning but still under-performing

Washington will head into Eugene on Saturday off the back of three straight wins. While that may be impressive, the Huskies have failed to live up to expectation, going 0-3 against the spread in those games and have failed to cover in their last five games. However, this will be the first game this season that Washington has started as underdogs.

Sportsbooks have Oregon as long odds on favorites heading into this clash. The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the Ducks at -470 on the moneyline and 13.5-point favorites on the spread. They are also expecting a shootout with the total points line set at a massive 72.5.

After getting thumped 49-3 by Georgia in their opener, Oregon have reeled off eight straight wins. They are back in contention for the CFP, but that horror defeat still looms large. A strong end to the season is going to be necessary if they have any hopes of getting into the field for the playoff.

How will this game be decided?

With a total of 72.5, it is obvious that this one will be a bit of a back and forth affair. Scoring on a possession will be akin to holding serve in a tennis match. In Michael Penix, Jr., Washington have an incredibly talented quarterback and it will be down to him to keep up with Oregon on Saturday evening.

Washington has the best passing attack in the country, ranking number one for passing yards per game. Oregon struggles to defend the pass and is ranked 117th in college football for passing yards allowed per game. It all sets up well for Penix and his receivers.

Passing Yards Leaders thru Week 10 3,232—Michael Penix Jr., Washington

2,813—Jayden de Laura, Arizona

2,742—Caleb Williams, USC

2,622—Jaren Hall, BYU

2,495—Bo Nix, Oregon

2.374—Jack Plummer, Cal *Penix Jr. No. 1 nationally; de Laura No. 7; Williams No. 9 — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) November 6, 2022

In Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, Washington has a duo of wideouts that can cause headaches for this Ducks defense. Odunze’s matchup is especially enticing and he could see a lot of looks from Penix as this is an eruption spot for him.

Washington fans should have faith that Penix will keep them in this game all night long. There does not seem to be a reason to believe otherwise.

Ducks to attack through the air?

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is always going to be dangerous and he will certainly put up points in this one. However, we are probably a little less bullish on certain aspects of this matchup than the bookies. Nix likes to make plays with his legs, but both he and running back Bucky Irving come up against a Huskies D that allows just 3.5 yards per carry.

Much like Washington, the best mode of attack for the Ducks appears to be the air. Luckily for Nix, his main target, Troy Franklin draws a mouthwatering matchup. Franklin has gone over 100 yards twice this season and this looks like a spot where he could be in line for a ton of targets and do the same again.

Bo Nix to Troy Franklin for 41 yards! #Ducks pic.twitter.com/NHVf9Bod7w — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 5, 2022

This game is likely to see a lot of points, but there is no reason to believe Washington cannot stay with the Ducks for the entirety of the game.

What are the best bets?

Washington +13.5 @ -114 with BetOnline

Over 72.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Washington to score first @ +157 with BetOnline

Washington to score last @ +125 with BetOnline

Time of first score (mins elapsed) – UNDER 5 @ -134 with BetOnline

