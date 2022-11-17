Week 12 College Football Best Bets – Georgia vs. Kentucky – Lines, Spread & Picks

The undefeated, number-one ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Kentucky this Saturday to take on the Wildcats. Georgia has already secured a berth in the SEC Championship Game and are almost guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff. But don’t expect Kentucky to roll over for them this weekend. The Wildcats will feel they have a lot to prove having lost to SEC whipping boys Vanderbilt last week. Here, we will take a look at the odds including the lines and spread while offering our best bets, picks and predictions for this week 12 NCAAF encounter.

#1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) @ Kentucky Wildcats (6-4)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 11/19/2022 3:30 pm EST.

Saturday, 11/19/2022 3:30 pm EST. Venue: Kroger Field, Lexington, KY.

Kroger Field, Lexington, KY. TV: Live on CBS.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Georgia

-2000 -22.5 (-110) Kentucky

+1000 +22.5 (-110)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 49

-105 Under 49

-115

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Prices are correct at time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.

Best Betting Sites for NCAA Football

Georgia look to add to Kentucky misery

Vanderbilt had lost 26 straight SEC games before that run was halted with a victory over Kentucky last week. The Wildcats will be looking to rebound from that disappointing loss, but it may be a challenge against the number-one ranked team in the country, Georgia.

The sportsbooks believe Georgia are big odds on favorites with a moneyline price of -2000. They are 22.5-point favorites on the spread according to BetOnline, who set the total points line for the game at 49.

Georgia could have one eye on the SEC Championship Game versus LSU, but the Bulldogs will be keen not to let their number-one CFP ranking slip. Their undefeated record will be on the line when the riled up Wildcats take the field this Saturday.

How will this game be decided?

Kentucky could have huge issues moving the ball against this Georgia defense. The Bulldogs defense doesn’t give up many yards or points on their worst days, and this Kentucky offense has struggled as this season has gone on.

Georgia is top five in points allowed per game and rush yards per game allowed, they also rank top 20 in pass yards per game allowed. The Kentucky offense ranks around 100th in college football in all these metrics. It is simply a mismatch on paper.

The Georgia defense smells blood as it looks forward to its matchup against Kentucky. "We’ll be able to play physical with them"https://t.co/qsU3li8nMe pic.twitter.com/nBgm0Xlr6T — DawgNation (@DawgNation) November 16, 2022

Kentucky QB Will Levis was being talked about as a top five pick earlier this season, but he has not lived up to the hype. The best player on this Kentucky offense is likely running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., who has continued making plays in spite of the support around him. However, he could struggle in this one too. The matchup on the line is horrible for the Wildcats and none of the offense looks in a spot to succeed.

The matchups for the Georgia offense are a lot softer. Kentucky gives up 4.3 yards per carry on the season and gave 6.0 yards per carry to Vanderbilt last week. It sets up well for the Georgia running backs who may be leaned on more than usual since the forecast for the game is reasonably cold.

Kentucky has done a good job of defending the pass this season so far. However, they don’t have anybody capable of matching up with tight end Brock Bowers. He is a problem for any defense and will likely be quarterback Stetson Bennett’s main target. Ladd McConkey also draws a good matchup and could have another decent day.

Brock Bowers is already tied for the seventh-most receiving touchdowns (17) in UGA HISTORY! HES A SOPHOMORE!! This kid is the 🐐

pic.twitter.com/99mHZxFnMR — Walker (@BravesSZN_) November 13, 2022

What are the best bets?

It sets up well for a Bulldogs victory with Kentucky struggling to move the ball. Our picks here will likely be based around Kentucky to struggle offensively.

Under 49 @ -110 with BetOnline

Defensive or Special Teams Touchdown – Yes @ +217 with BetOnline

