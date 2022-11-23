Week 13 College Football Best Bets – Michigan vs. Ohio State – Odds, Spread & Picks

When the Wolverines of Michigan travel to face Ohio State this weekend, it will arguably be the biggest game of the season so far. It is a huge two versus three matchup, where the winner goes to the Big Ten Championship Game, and almost guarantees their spot in the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, the loser will be left licking their wounds, probably watching the CFP on TV. Here, we take a closer look at the betting odds including the lines and spread, while offering our best bets, picks, and predictions on this massive NCAAF encounter.

#3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) @ #2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 11/26/2022 12:00 pm EST.

Saturday, 11/26/2022 12:00 pm EST. Venue: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH.

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH. TV: Live on Fox and the Fox Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Michigan

+235 +7.5 (-115) Ohio State

-280 -7.5 (-105)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 55.5

-105 Under 55.5

-115

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Prices are correct at time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.

Best Betting Sites for NCAA Football

Michigan’s star RB status unknown

When Wolverines running back, Blake Corum went down clutching his knee against Illinois last week, Michigan fans covered their eyes and hid behind the sofa. They might still be there at kick-off on Saturday since there appears to be no official update on his condition from the Wolverines so far.

Blake Corum said he was ‘fine and would be back’ the day after the game when he was handing out food to the needy with his own NIL money. However, Michigan tackle Ryan Hayes said on Monday,

“He’s a great player, but everybody else is gonna step up with him out.”

UM’s Blake Corum using his NIL money to donate turkeys for Thanksgiving in Ypsilanti a second straight year Regarding his knee: “It’s good. I’ll be fine. I’ll be back” pic.twitter.com/AeC5T7OzKB — angelique (@chengelis) November 20, 2022

Michigan OT Ryan Hayes on star RB Blake Corum: "He's a great player, but everybody else is gonna step up with him out." — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) November 21, 2022

Corum’s backup Donovan Edwards missed last week’s game against Illinois, and his status for Saturday is also uncertain. With Michigan’s backfield in possible disarray, this could be the best time for the Buckeyes to face them.

Yet, Ohio State has issues of their own in their running back room. TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams are both banged up and their status for Saturday is in the air too. Head coach Ryan Day says that they both practiced well Tuesday, and it seems as though they are both on course to play.

Regardless of how banged up both teams are, this is certain to be an enthralling, hard-fought contest.

Sportsbooks believe that Ohio State has the advantage. BetOnline has set odds of -280 for the Buckeyes on the moneyline while making them 7.5-point favorites on the spread. The current total points line is set at 55.5.

How will this game be decided?

As you could probably guess from the rankings, the number two and number three teams in college football have very good defenses. Running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are the keys to getting this Michigan offense moving. If they both miss this game, there is a real fear that Michigan could struggle to do anything on offense.

The slight advantage on the line lies with Ohio State and with a third string running back that could prove big. Quarterback JJ McCarthy has not been asked to do a lot this season, but he is reasonably efficient when asked to do so.

His favorite target, wide receiver Ronnie Bell draws the best matchup of the Michigan receivers and he could provide an outlet for McCarthy when needed. However, for the most part, there are big concerns for this Wolverines offense if they are trying to operate without the talents of Corum and Edwards.

It is a different story if one of them goes, and we hope that happens, because this game deserves it.

Stroud and Harrison FTW?

On the other side of the ball, this Michigan defense is nasty. It ranks first in NCAA football for total yards allowed per game, second in rush yards allowed per game, second in points per game allowed, and fifth in pass yards allowed per game.

Basically, nobody has been able to crack this defense this year. But this is the first time they have met a talent like Buckeyes QB CJ Stroud. Stroud is the likely number one pick in the 2023 draft and has been superbly efficient this season.

While this Michigan secondary is talented, it is going to struggle to contain wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Stroud. Harrison Jr. has been one of the best wide receivers in NCAAF this year, and he has an advantage against any corner who tries to guard him.

C.J. Stroud to Marvin Harrison Jr. WHEW pic.twitter.com/bNiBkJfaeK — Jake Schyvinck (@JakeNFLDraft) November 19, 2022

The matchup on the line favors the Buckeyes slightly too. They should have an easier time of moving the ball than the Wolverines. Although, nobody has been able to crack this defense this season so far, the Buckeyes have all the right pieces and could be this defense’s Kryptonite.

What are the best bets?

Under 55.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Content You May Like