Week 13 College Football Playoff Rankings – Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan & TCU Remain Top Four

David Evans
After another wild week in college football, the CFP selection committee released their rankings for week 13 on Tuesday. There were no changes to the top four with last week’s quartet all winning, albeit by slim margins in the cases of TCU and Michigan. With Tennessee on the receiving end of a thumping from South Carolina, they move down from the five slot to ten, and USC, LSU, Alabama, and Clemson all move up a spot. With some big games certain to have College Football Playoff ramifications this week, let us take a quick look at what comes next for the top teams.

Weekend headlined by Wolverines clash with Buckeyes

The biggest game this weekend, and possibly of the season so far is undoubtedly number-two ranked Ohio State hosting number-three Michigan. The winner will clinch a Big Ten Championship Game berth. Meanwhile, the loser will likely be on the outside of the CFP spots. Michigan could go into the game without star running back, Blake Corum, who injured his knee against Illinois last week.

Georgia will be massive favorites against Georgia Tech and look to have clinched a College Football Playoff spot. They will face LSU in the SEC Championship Game next week.

TCU take on Iowa State, and will likely need to win that and the Big 12 Championship Game to clinch their CFP place. The same can be said for LSU, they also need to win out to clinch their spot in the College Football Playoff.

USC could be the beneficiaries if LSU does not beat Georgia and they clinch the Pac-12. Meanwhile, Clemson could be the next team in if TCU, LSU, and USC all fail to win their conferences. It is very much out of their hands, but the most they can do at this point is beat South Carolina in their rivalry game this week, and North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game to get in.

Full Week 13 Top 25 College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Georgia (11-0)
  2. Ohio State (11-0)
  3. Michigan (11-0)
  4. TCU (11-0)
  5. LSU (9-2)
  6. USC (10-1)
  7. Alabama (9-2)
  8. Clemson (10-1)
  9. Oregon (9-2)
  10. Tennessee (9-2)
  11. Penn State (9-2)
  12. Kansas State (8-3)
  13. Washington (9-2)
  14. Utah (8-3)
  15. Notre Dame (8-3)
  16. Florida State (8-3)
  17. North Carolina (9-2)
  18. UCLA (8-3)
  19. Tulane (9-2)
  20. Ole Miss (8-3)
  21. Oregon State (8-3)
  22. UCF (8-3)
  23. Texas (7-4)
  24. Cincinnati (9-2)
  25. Louisville (7-4)

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
