Week 4 of college football presented several extraordinary performances across the ACC, with Louisville leading the pack in an offensive tour de force. The Cardinals, led by standout quarterback Jack Plummer and dynamic running back Jawhar Jordan, showcased an offensive explosion in a decisive 56-28 victory over Boston College. Their stars lead the award winners for the Week 4 ACC Players of the Week, but let us look at the complete list of winners.

Louisville were not the only team with a convincing victory in Week 4 of college football, and plenty of players from other ACC schools stood out. Here is the complete list of ACC Players of the Week for Week 4.

ACC Quarterback of the Week

Jack Plummer (QB, Louisville)

Week 4 Result and Stats: vs. Boston College W 56-28; 18/21, 388 yds, 5 TDs; 1 Rushing TD

Jack Plummer led the Cardinals to a triumphant victory with a series of impressive plays, marking him as the first Louisville quarterback to pass for five touchdowns in a single game since 2021.

As well as his five touchdown passes, Plummer added a rushing TD to complete a massive day on offense for the Cards in their big win over BC.

ACC Running Back of the Week

Jawhar Jordan (RB, Louisville)

Week 4 Result and Stats: vs. Boston College W 56-28; 134 yds, 2 TDs; 1 rec, 75 yds, TD

Jawhar Jordan showcased his athleticism against the Eagles, achieving his seventh career 100-yard rushing game.

He contributed significantly to Louisville’s victory, with a huge rushing display of 134 yards and two touchdowns.

He also added a huge 75-yard reception touchdown as he bagged three total touchdowns on the day, earning himself the Week 4 Running Back of the Week award.

ACC Wide Receiver of the Week

Malik Washington (WR, Virginia)

Week 4 Result and Stats: vs. NC State L 24-21; 10 rec, 170 yds, 2 TDs

Malik Washington emerged as a key player for Virginia, setting career highs and becoming one of just 12 receivers in UVA history to record 170 receiving yards or more in a game.

Despite the loss, Washington’s figures saw him emerge as this week’s best receiver in the ACC.

ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Bryan Hudson (C, Louisville)

Week 4 Result and Stats: vs. Boston College W 56-28; 89 PFF Grade

Bryan Hudson, serving as the cornerstone of Louisville’s offensive line, played a pivotal role in the Cardinals’ victory over Boston College.

He displayed solid technique and execution, guiding the offense to over 500 yards.

With a grade of 89 from Pro Football Focus (PFF) in the win over the Eagles, he was the choice for the Week 4 ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Kaimon Rucker (DL, North Carolina)

Week 4 Result and Stats: at Pittsburgh W 41-24; 7 Total Tackles, 2 TFL, 2 Sacks

Kaimon Rucker’s commendable performance solidified North Carolina’s undefeated start to the season.

With seven total tackles, two sacks, and relentless pressure, he played a crucial role in their road win over Pitt.

This is Rucker’s second weekly honor this season.

ACC Linebacker of the Week

Kalen DeLoach (LB, Florida State)

Week 4 Result and Stats: at Clemson W 31-24 (OT); 7 Tackles, 2 Sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR (56 yds, TD)

Kalen DeLoach’s dynamic plays were instrumental in Florida State’s comeback overtime victory.

His forced fumble, recovery, and subsequent touchdown tied the game, epitomizing his impact and versatility as a linebacker and contributing to the break of Clemson’s 25-game ACC home winning streak.

ACC Co-Defensive Backs of the Week

Renardo Green (CB, Florida State)

Week 4 Result and Stats: at Clemson W 31-24 (OT); 7 Tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU

Renardo Green exhibited stellar defensive skills, crucially contributing to Florida State’s overtime win.

His crucial tackle-for-loss in overtime and pass breakup were critical in securing the Seminoles’ first win versus Clemson since 2014.

Jaylon King (DB, Georgia Tech)

Week 4 Result and Stats: at Wake Forest W 30-16; 2 INTs, 5 Tackles, 1 PBU

Jaylon King, with two interceptions, played a pivotal role in Georgia Tech’s win at Wake Forest.

His two picks were crucial to the Yellow Jackets’ victory over the Demon Deacons, earning him the Co-Defensive Player of the Week award.

ACC Specialist of the Week

Alijah Huzzie (PR, North Carolina)

Week 4 Result and Stats: at Pittsburgh W 41-24; 2 PR, 81 yds, 1 TD

Alijah Huzzie’s spectacular punt returns, including a 52-yard return for a touchdown, were crucial in North Carolina’s win at Pittsburgh.

His epic speed and agility allowed North Carolina to maintain its undefeated start to the season.

ACC Rookie of the Week

Kevin Concepcion (WR, NC State)

Week 4 Result and Stats: at Virginia W 24-21; 6 rec, 116 yds, 2 TDs

Kevin Concepcion, a true freshman, showed a ton of promise in NC State’s road victory over Virginia.

Averaging 19.3 yards per catch and scoring two touchdowns, he has accounted for 27 percent of the Wolfpack’s receptions this season, showcasing his potential to be a future star in the making.

College Football Betting Guides 2023