NFL Public Betting Favors Dolphins, Sharps Back Bengals in Week 4 Matchup

Stuart Stalter
4 min read
T.J. Houshmandzadeh: "Joe Burrow's a top-five quarterback"
All work and no rest makes Thursday an atypically dull night for NFL action. Tradition changes when tonight’s edition of Thursday Night Football pits the underdog — or rather underdolphin — Miami Dolphins (3-0) against the reigning AFC champions Cinncinatti Bengals (1-2) at Cinncinatti.

The matchup in the wild depends on if the fight occurs in water or on land. Oddsmakers favor the Bengals on the gridiron. The passing powerhouse receives a -4 point spread and is -197 as a favorite at BetOnline. These numbers mean the Bengals must win by at least four points to cover the spread. Winning $100 off the old-fashioned method of straight betting necessitates wagering $197.

As usual, the public loves a strong underdog story. According to BetGM data analyst John Ewing, the Dolphins opened as 2.5-point underdogs at major sportsbooks, with the line moving to 3.5 this afternoon. There have been 55 percent of bets and 56 percent of the money on the Dolphins to cover that spread (though keep in mind that’s based on DraftKings’ odds where four points wins the wager, instead of pushing on BetOnline).

Over 75 percent of total bets on the money line count on the Dolphins. However, 53 percent of the money is coming in on the Bengals to win the game.

NFL Betting Sites – Ranking The Top 10 Best NFL Sportsbooks In 2022 – Claim $8,000+ in Bonus

Sharp betting explains the discrepancy. The sharp bettors — those with deeper pockets and accurate predictions who are often well-connected — push the big money in the opposite direction, oftentimes as a means to “fade the public.”

Most sports fans have heard the expression “The house always wins.” That’s not always true, but in the long run, sportsbooks defeat most sports bettors or the party and profit would be over in Vegas. Polarizing action keeps the good times and bad beats rolling. Sportsbooks aim to split action rather than be perfect, so books win no matter the outcome, thanks to juice/vig.

Consequently, following the sharps leads to better long-term results. The conditions forecast another gloomy outlook for public money. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa perseveres through multiple injuries that originally clouded his playing status. His top target thus far Jaylen Waddle appeared on the injury list with a groin issue.

 

Team Odds Courtesy of BetOnline
Cincinnati Bengals Moneyline -197
Miami Dolphins Moneyline +172
Cincinnati Bengals Point Spread -4-110
Miami Dolphins Point Spread +4-110
Miami DolphinsCincinnati Bengals Over/Under 48.5
Date & Time September 29, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT

 

The situation calls for heroics from football’s version of the Flash Tyreek Hill. Eli Apple and Jessie Bates III slowed Hill in both Chiefs/Bengals last year. Hill managed only six catches for 40 yards in a regular season matchup and 78 yards on seven catches under the brighter lights of the AFC title game.

Unique circumstances revert head coach Mike McDaniel to his running roots in San Fransisco. The tactical switch plays into the Bengals’ clasped hands. The underrated defense appears in the top 10 of rushing touchdowns allowed, rushing yards per attempt, and red zone attempts. The Bengals claw for the top 10 in rushing yards as well at 12th.

Defensive injuries continue to harm the Dolphins’ chances. Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard braves a hard matchup for anyone when healthy against Ja’maar Chase. Groin and glute injuries don’t alleviate the burden.

The Bengals’ porous offensive line that surrenders the most sacks in the NFL exposes Joe Burrow to injury risk. However, the Dolphins deploy a defensive scheme reliant on mixing coverages without heavy blitzes and rank in the bottom 10 in sacks.

Anticipate the Bengals making some aerial strikes and sitting on an early lead until the game clock hits zero and the clock strikes midnight on the NFL’s annual Cinderella team.

Prediction: Bengals win and cover BetOnline’s -4 spread, under 49 points.

Stuart Stalter

Stu Stalter is an experienced sportswriter and award-winning journalist who likes to keep readers informed and entertained. He also tries to keep sports bettors in the green at OddsJam and stat nerds stumped at BrainFall trivia. He graduated in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in business administration.
