Week 5 College Football Predictions – North Carolina State vs. Clemson Odds & Picks

In what is the likely the biggest game of college football in week five, North Carolina State travel to Death Valley to take on Clemson in a top-10 battle. Both teams are currently undefeated and will be jostling for prime position in the ACC Atlantic Division. We take a look at the odds and offer our picks and predictions for this enormous clash.

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 10/1/2022 7:30 pm EST.

Saturday, 10/1/2022 7:30 pm EST. Venue: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC.

Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC. TV: Live on ABC and the ESPN Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread NC State

+220 +6.5 (+100) Clemson

-260 -6.5 (-120)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 43

-113 Under 43

-107

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Week five is a big one for the ACC. After Wake Forest and FSU square off in the afternoon, the Wolfpack of North Carolina State will look to take down Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers in Death Valley. All those teams are ranked in the top 25 of the latest AP poll. However, the last two will battle it out in what is a top 10 clash. NC State enter ranked tenth in college football with Clemson ranked fifth.

The odds favor Clemson and they are currently 6.5-point favorites on the spread. It was particularly tough to come up with picks and predictions for this one given Hurricane Ian may be lurking in the area at the time of kick-off. However, with both teams looking to add to their 4-0 records and put themselves in pole position for the division, it is sure to be a hard fought contest.

How will this game be decided?

They key to this game seems to lie with both teams’ defenses. NC State have barely given up anything easily all year. In fact, they are in the top 15 in college football for points allowed. Meanwhile, Clemson hadn’t given up 20 points in a game before running into Sam Hartman’s Wake Forest last Saturday.

This projects as a much different game from the 51-45 Clemson v Wake Forest shootout though. The advantage definitely lies with the Clemson defense when NC State has the ball. This defensive line for the Tigers is nasty and Wolfpack QB Devin Leary struggles badly when under pressure. Clemson is also tough to run the ball on, giving up only 2.3 yards per carry, fourth best in college football. Basically, it is difficult to see between the weather and this defense how NC State will move the ball.

It is a similar story for Clemson. NC State ranks very highly in all defensive metrics and this could be a legit defense. The worry is how the receivers get open for Tigers QB DJ Uiagalelei (copy and paste job every time). He has played well through four games but we are not sure we trust him. He certainly isn’t of the mold of recent Clemson quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson and it may be unfair to compare him to them.

They could look to RB Will Shipley to be the spark but State give up only 3.4 yards per carry too. Everywhere we look, it just looks as though defense will win the day and that is our prediction for this one.

What are the picks?