Week 6 College Football Best Bets – Tennessee vs. LSU – Odds, Lines & Picks

In what is shaping up to be a monster early college football slate, this clash between Tennessee and LSU might be one of the best matchups in week six. The 4-0 Volunteers travel to Baton Rouge to take on an LSU team on four-game winning streak. Let us guide you through the odds and lines as we make our best bets and picks for this week’s top 25 all-SEC encounter.

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 10/8/2022 12:00 pm EST.

Saturday, 10/8/2022 12:00 pm EST. Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA.

Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA. TV: Live on ESPN and the ESPN Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Tennessee

-145 -3 (-102) LSU

+125 +3 (-118)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 64.5

-110 Under 64.5

-110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Best Betting Sites for College Football

Red hot Tigers and Vols square off

Tennessee and LSU will meet for the first time in five years when they square off in Baton Rouge on Saturday. The Volunteers come into the game undefeated having knocked off two top 20 teams in Pittsburgh and Florida to start the season. Meanwhile, LSU are on a four-game winning streak after losing their opener to Florida State.

Oddsmakers believe Tennessee are slight favorites and the spread is set at -3 with the odds on LSU slightly juiced. The total points line is set at 64.5, so the sportsbooks are expecting offensive fireworks.

How will this game be decided?

This game likely comes down to what happens when the Tennessee Volunteers offensive unit has the ball. It is strength versus strength when they take on the LSU defense. Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker has been superb this season leading his team to be ranked among the top offense in college football. Hooker and the Volunteers rank top 3 in total yards per game, points per game and passing yards per game. But this LSU defense is a strong unit. If we look at some advanced metrics, they are in fact ranked as a top 20 defense in college football.

LSU will believe that their line can put Hooker under pressure. Their defensive line possesses a very capable pass rush and they may win the battle in the trenches. However, Hooker doesn’t get frazzled under pressure. He has the wheels to take off and still makes solid decisions even with little time. The matchup isn’t great for the running game, so it is likely Hooker is going to have to be the one to win it for the Vols.

When LSU has the ball, quarterback Jayden Daniels should be looking to his wide receivers early and often. They all draw very good matchups and should be getting open at a canter against this Vols secondary, who couldn’t stop a fat kid getting cake. The matchup in the run game, much like on the side of the ball isn’t great.

What we should see here is two side airing the ball out and trading scores often and that’s what we will base our best bets around.

What are the picks?