Week 7 College Football Best Bets – Clemson vs. Florida State – Odds & Player Props Picks

Another Saturday evening and another huge ACC encounter beckons as Clemson travel to Florida State to take on the Seminoles. FSU fell outside the top 25 of the AP poll after back-to-back defeats but will be looking to bounce back against the Tigers in the week seven clash. As part of our College Football Best Bets series we take a look at the odds for the game and offer up our top picks and player props.

#4 Clemson Tigers @ Florida State Seminoles

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 10/15/2022 7:30 pm EST.

Saturday, 10/15/2022 7:30 pm EST. Venue: Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL.

Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL. TV: Live on ABC and the ESPN Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Clemson

-170 -3.5 (-109) FSU

+150 +3.5 (-111)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 51

-110 Under 51

-110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Clemson Taking Down Ranked Opponents For Fun

Number four ranked Clemson will travel to Tallahassee feeling good about themselves. They are 6-0 and have knocked off two ranked ACC rivals in the last three weeks. Wake Forest and NC State have both fallen to Dabo Swinney’s Clemson team. But can they maintain their hot streak against an FSU team that will be looking to regain momentum in a staggering season?

The two ranked teams that Clemson knocked off are the cause of Florida State’s defeats in their 4-2 season. They are coming off back-to-back losses against NC State and Wake Forest, but have a huge opportunity to prove themselves as conference championship contenders on Saturday night.

How will this game be decided?

If the Noles are to win this game, they need to do it through the air. You cannot run on this Clemson defense. We mean, you REALLY cannot run on them. They are giving up less than two yards per carry on the season. So, it’s over to you, Jordan Travis.

The FSU quarterback Jordan Travis has the ability to beat this Clemson outfit. He also has wide receivers that have good matchups on Saturday. He has nine passing touchdowns through six games and is throwing for over 240 yards per game so far. But, that likely needs to improve to give FSU a chance in this one.

Luckily for Travis, his wide receivers draw good matchups. The two Wilsons, Johnny and Ontario have combined for over 700 yards and 5 touchdowns so far this season. Johnny, who is 6’7″ tall is an absolute nightmare for any defensive back to deal with. He’s capable of spectacular grabs as this catch from the Louisville game shows and he will need to be almost perfect again this week.

JOHNNY WILSON, ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Uk5UIghbGg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 17, 2022

Travis can also look to slot receiver Mycah Pittman, who arguably draws the best matchup of all on Saturday. Pittman is tied with Johnny Wilson for receptions and touchdowns and will be looking to capitalize on this mismatch.

Travis has plenty of weapons at his disposal on the outside and he is going to need to use them all to keep Florida State in the game.

Beaux Knows

It should be a different story when the Clemson Tigers have the ball. They should probably look to be attacking on the ground against this FSU D. Their run defense is probably middle of the pack, but it is easier to target than their passing game generally.

There is one exception that Dabo Swinney might ask QB Uiagalelei to exploit. NC State cornerback Omarion Cooper has been a disaster so far this year and wide receiver Beaux Collins can do anything he wants in that matchup. If Uiagalelei can find a way to exploit that matchup it may be lights out for Florida State.

Even if they can’t exploit that, handing the ball off to RB Will Shipley should pay dividends. Shipley is going at 5.9 yards per carry so far this season and this Florida State defense will be hard pressed to stop him.

Overall, we think there are enough good matchups for offenses that they should win the day, so we will be basing our best bets and player props on that in this one.

What are the picks and player props best bets?