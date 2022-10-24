Week 8 College Football Best Moments – LSU Fans Storm the Field Costing Program $250k and More

Understandably, there is a lot of talk about what happens on the field on Saturdays. However, some of the best college football moments happen when the action on the field is over or at a stop. Let us take a look at week eight’s best NCAA football off the field moments including LSU Tigers fans storming the field costing their program $250,000.

5. SEC Network Crew Chow Down

Williams-Brice Stadium was popping on Saturday as South Carolina took down Texas A&M. The commentary crew at the game also had some fun. The state fair was in town and they provided the crew with some delightful grub. Jordan Rodgers went to work on a corn dog while sideline reporter Cole Cubelik ate a heart attack inducing glazed donut burger. It certainly was not pretty viewing but it did provide a bit of lighthearted fun .

4. LSU (and other teams’) Fans Storm the Field

LSU took down number seven ranked Ole Miss on Saturday and their fans were keen to show their support for their university. With the final whistle came the sudden onrush of fans to the field. Unfortunately, as this violated the access to competition area policy, the school was fined $250,000 by the SEC. This is LSU’s first violation since taking down number 2 ranked Georgia in 2018.

There were some other field stormings this weekend too, Clemson fans stormed the field when they beat the mighty Syracuse and TCU fans did it after their Kansas State win. This should not be allowed though, you can’t storm the field when you are ranked ahead of the team you beat with possible exceptions in rivalry games. Anyway, fine those schools double the stated policy violation fines immediately.

LSU fans storm the field after beating #7 Ole Miss https://t.co/V8nIvuanaP pic.twitter.com/F8FYm5hQSg — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 22, 2022

Clemson storm the field after taking down Syracuse at home 😭 pic.twitter.com/HnbtZuaxOX — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) October 22, 2022

Scenes from a field storm at TCU. 🐸 pic.twitter.com/LUbfVa18Fy — Steve Helwick (@s_helwick) October 23, 2022

3. Brotherly Love

There was a sweet moment in the Alabama demolition of Mississippi State where brothers on opposite teams took a moment to bond. Freshman Shazz Preston of Alabama was on the field when his brother, Preston a senior at Mississippi State realized and it leads to him jumping into his brother for a piggyback of sorts. Preston’s reaction at seeing his brother getting some playing time was priceless and we are here for it.

Shawn Preston's @Savage7even) reaction to seeing his little brother Shazz Preston (@shazzpreston7) on the field was priceless ❤️ pic.twitter.com/h9l3RwSgPF — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) October 23, 2022

2. Oregon Fans and Puddles

Oregon fans were having fun on Saturday. Their team were absolutely demolishing UCLA and the fans went into overdrive. Chants of ‘overrated’ rang out loudly at Autzen Stadium which is not unusual and not the reason they are in at number two this week. That reason is their excellent rendition of ‘Shout’ which was performed by fans, players and of course Puddles the Duck. A truly superb and unique college football moment.

Overrated chants break out at Autzen Stadium 😅 pic.twitter.com/bJgDBT6k6L — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2022

Shout always goes hard at Autzen 🦆🗣@oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/8bOitRZaoi — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2022

1. Epic TCU Horned Frog Entrance

Our best moment from off the field in week eight was the TCU Horned Frog’s ‘Thriller’ dance. There are no words that can adequately describe what you are going to see next so just click on the video below and enjoy.