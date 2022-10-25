Week 8 NCAAF Team of the Week – Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt in for Second Week Running

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt made our TOTW for week seven when he scored five touchdowns versus Alabama. The kid from Rocky Top is in again in week eight after another sublime performance. Who joins him in the college football week eight Team of the Week?

Week 8 Team of the Week Quarterback – Bo Nix (Oregon)

There was a big discussion this week in the office about this position. Ben Wooldridge of Louisiana-Lafayette and Spencer Sanders of Oklahoma State were two names floated about. However, the performance from Bo Nix was in a top-ten battle against UCLA and meant he just got the nod. Nix went 22/28 for 283 yards and FIVE touchdowns, leading his Ducks to victory over the Bruins. Additionally, he added a further 51 yards on the ground.

It was a mightily impressive performance and we are happy with this man leading our team this week.

Week 8 Team of the Week Running Back – Roman Hemby (Maryland)

ROMAN HEMBY ARE YOU KIDDING ME!? 😱 7️⃣5️⃣-yard TD to the HOUSE by @r_h3mby 🔥 @TerpsFootball back on top! pic.twitter.com/INBpc6NvSC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2022

There was some stiff competition at running back this week for a place in the TOTW. Ultimately, it was Roman Hemby of Maryland who prevailed over Deneric Prince, Richard Reese, Will Shipley and Damien Martinez. Any of them would have made an excellent choice, but Hemby just edged it thanks to his three touchdowns against Northwestern. Hemby went for 179 yards on 24 carries and made some spectacular plays including a 75-yard scamper to win the game as you can see above.

Week 8 Team of the Week Wide Receiver – Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee)

It wasn’t enough for Jalin Hyatt to bag five touchdowns against Alabama last week and sit back this week. No, Hyatt had to add to his magnificent feat against lowly Tennessee-Martin. This week he helped the Volunteers to victory with seven catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Did we mentioned that was just in the first half too? Stop it, Jalin. Just stop it.

Week 8 Team of the Week Wide Receiver – Luke McCaffrey (Rice)

Luke McCaffrey of the Rice Owls, brother of the freshly traded Christian, slots in to our second wide receiver slot on this week’s TOTW. McCaffrey helped his Rice team to a 42-41 victory over Louisiana Tech with 10 receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns. The former Nebraska quarterback transferred to Rice last year and made the switch to full-time wideout this year. It has paid off handsomely so far with this being McCaffrey’s third 100-yard game of the season.

Week 8 Team of the Week Wide Receiver – Alex Adams (Akron)

On the first play from scrimmage… TOUCHDOWN, AKRON! Former LSU Tiger Alex Adams breaks out for a wide-open 80-yard receiving touchdown and stunts on the Flashes defense in the process. 7-0 Zips 1Q! pic.twitter.com/w3ru6sP34v — Hustle Belt (@HustleBelt) October 22, 2022

Alex Adams led the NCAA in receiving yards this week with 199. He did it on nine catches while adding a touchdown for his Akron Zips team against Kent State. Unfortunately for Adams, his team eventually lost the game, but he takes home individual honors as he is named in our TOTW.

Week 8 Team of the Week Tight End – Michael Mayer (Notre Dame)

The Fighting Irish’s Michael Mayer is definitely going to end up playing on Sundays. He helped his Notre Dame team to a victory over Nevada this week with a six catch, 115 yards, one touchdown performance.

It is what we have come to expect out of the talented junior tight end at this point. He has two other 100 yard games on the season and is proving a massive problem for opposition defenses. He rounds out our exceptional TOTW for week eight.