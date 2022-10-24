NCAAF

Week 9 College Football AP Top 25 Poll Released – Alabama and Clemson Remain Outside CFP Spots

David Evans
With week eight all over, the AP pollster got to work and the week nine AP Top 25 Poll was released on Sunday. There are not many changes atop the poll. Georgia remains on top followed by Ohio State, Tennessee and Michigan. Clemson and Alabama are on the outside looking in on the College Football Playoff spots as it stands.

AP Top 25 Poll Top Six Remain Unchanged

Number six ranked Alabama brushed aside Mississippi State on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to creep up a spot or two in the rankings. The Crimson Tide were 30-6 victors over the 24th ranked Bulldogs, but other top ranked teams impressed too.

Number one ranked Georgia was idle this week. Meanwhile, number two Ohio State put Iowa to the sword with a 54-10 win behind an impressive CJ Stroud. Tennessee did what was expected against cupcake Tennessee-Martin and Michigan had their feet up as they rested too. They make up the CFP spots at present.

Fifth ranked Clemson looked in trouble for a large part of the game against Syracuse before running out 27-21 winners. So, all of the top six who were in action were victorious but did little to change the mind of the college football pollsters as the top six remain unchanged from week eight.

Other Big Wins

In other big games this weekend, number ten Oregon beat number nine UCLA 45-30. The Ducks were rewarded with a move up to eighth in the week nine poll. Meanwhile, TCU’s win over Kansas State saw them move up a spot to seven.

The full AP Top 25 Poll is as follows:

Rank School Conference First Place Votes Points
1 Georgia SEC 31 1530
2 Ohio State Big Ten 18 1513
3 Tennessee SEC 13 1476
4 Michigan Big Ten 1382
5 Clemson ACC 1 1318
6 Alabama SEC 1266
7 TCU Big 12 1213
8 Oregon Pac-12 1114
9 Oklahoma State Big 12 1064
10 USC Pac-12 927
10 Wake Forest ACC 927
12 UCLA Pac-12 803
13 Penn State Big Ten 783
14 Utah Pac-12 766
15 Ole Miss SEC 744
16 Syracuse ACC 626
17 Illinois Big Ten 508
18 LSU SEC 502
19 Kentucky SEC 429
20 Cincinnati American Athletic 386
21 North Carolina ACC 278
22 Kansas State Big 12 272
23 Tulane American Athletic 243
24 NC State ACC 169
25 South Carolina SEC 113
NCAAF News
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
