Week 9 College Football Best Bets – Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State – Odds & Picks

Week nine of college football is upon us and there is a battle at the top of the Big 12 brewing. Two of its main contenders face-off on Saturday afternoon when the Cowboys of Oklahoma State take on Kansas State. We take a quick look at the odds and offer our best bets and picks on this top-25 NCAAF showdown.

#9 Oklahoma State Cowboys @ #22 Kansas State Wildcats

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 10/29/2022 3:30 pm EST.

Saturday, 10/29/2022 3:30 pm EST. Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium, Manhattan, KS.

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium, Manhattan, KS. TV: Live on ESPN and the ESPN app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread OK State

+105 +1.5 (-110) K-State

-125 -1.5 (-110)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 56

-110 Under 56

-110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Prices are correct at time of writing and are subject to fluctuation.

Best Betting Sites for NCAA Football

Close Game Expected

Bookies are expecting a closely fought contest when the Oklahoma State takes on Kansas this Saturday. K-State are slight favorites and are giving up 1.5 points to their opponents on the spread with the total points line set at 56.

KSU will be looking to put last week’s loss to TCU behind them and continue their excellent campaign which sees them sitting towards the top of the Big 12 with a 5-2 record. The 6-1 Cowboys will be glad to see the back of opponents from Texas. In the last three games, they have beaten Texas and Texas Tech, but lost to TCU. They will be looking to continue a march towards the Big 12 championship with a win in this one.

How will this game be decided?

A lot of how this game plays out relies on the fitness of Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez. Martinez left the game against TCU early with a lower body and his status for this one is up in the air. Additionally, backup Will Howard is carrying a niggle, so this is shaping up to be an issue for KSU. Star running back Deuce Vaughn is also heading into the game banged up for K-State, although he is probably going to suit up.

Kansas State injury update: Deuce Vaughn: Expected to play

Adrian Martinez: Game time decision

Secondary (Brents/Hayes): Will play — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) October 27, 2022

If there was a right time to catch Kansas State, OKST have found it. The question now is if they can take advantage of the beat up Wildcats. Their best bet to attack Kansas State is through the air. The Wildcats rank 70th in college football in passing yards allowed per game.

In wide receiver Brennan Presley, quarterback Spencer Sanders has a favorite target. His individual matchup isn’t ideal but he should get peppered enough by Sanders to produce.

Sanders leads Oklahoma State in touchdowns this year and his legs will be a thorn in the side of the Kansas State D. We expect him to take off plenty in this one and look for him to be used heavily in the red zone.

Whoever starts at quarterback for Kansas State should be looking to their wide receivers more than Martinez has done so far this year. The Cowboys D struggles mightily against the pass and there is definitely a route there for the receivers to move the ball often. With Vaughn banged up, look for wide receiver Malik Knowles to potentially have a big day if Martinez decides he is gonna start throwing to limit his movement.

What are the picks?

Both teams have options to move the ball, but with Kansas State banged up, we like Oklahoma State in this one.