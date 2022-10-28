Week 9 College Football Upset Alert – Which Underdogs Will Beat the Odds On Favorites?

There are eight weeks of college football in the books and fans all over the country are wishing the season would slow down. As week nine approaches, The Sports Daily takes a look at teams that could be on Upset Alert this week. With our ever-changing arbitrary rules. a team must be a 3-point or more favorite on the spread to be on the Upset Alert list. For this week’s picks, we will be using BetOnline as our sportsbook of choice as we select which underdogs will emerge victorious in a big week of NCAA football.

Best Betting Sites for NCAAF

Upset Alert Pick #1 – Missouri to beat South Carolina @ +143 with BetOnline (Spread +3.5)

Somehow, South Carolina have found their way on to our screens a lot here at TSD Towers this year. How they are ranked 25th in the nation is a mystery to anybody who has seen Spencer Rattler (headline picture) play college football. But here we are.

The Gamecocks are coming off big wins against Kentucky and Texas A&M. However, Kentucky was without starting quarterback Will Levis for that game and Texas A&M are an absolute shambles this year. They have beaten nobody of note bar those two, and it should not be surprising if they come up short against Missouri this week.

Upset Alert Pick #2 – Kentucky to beat Tennessee @ +350 with BetOnline (Spread +12)

We do not think Tennessee is as good as everybody else thinks they are. This will get proven when they get thumped by Georgia in a couple of weeks, but for now we turn to Kentucky. Quarterback Will Levis (pictured above) is back from injury and we can write off that loss to South Carolina because he was not playing.

Levis gave away his team’s gameplan earlier in the week when he said they wanted to burn clock. Tennessee can score in a hurry, we know that. However, we have little doubt this Kentucky team with first round QB talent at the helm can keep up with them and hopefully pip them at the post. If they can limit the Vols to as little time of possession as they intend not only can Levis help keep this close but he can lead the Wildcats to an upset.

Upset Alert Pick #3 – Pittsburgh to beat North Carolina +128 with BetOnline (Spread +3)

UNC cannot stop the run. They are currently giving up 5 yards per carry which is bad enough for tied 116th out of 131 NCAAF teams. One of the best running backs in the country is lining up in the backfield for the Pitt Panthers and he will be licking his chops at this matchup.

Israel Abanikanda (pictured above) is no joke. Abanikanda is currently averaging 6.1 yards per carry this season and his a whopping 13 touchdowns through just seven games. Simply put, UNC is not stopping this beast. Sure, the Tar Heels may be able to score themselves, but they are not stopping Pittsburgh all day. We are taking the Panthers at odds against and we are very happy about it.

Content You May Like