Week 9 NCAAF Best Bets – Oregon vs. California – Odds, Lines, Picks & Player Props

Week nine of college football sees some highly interesting matchups and one of those takes place in California on Saturday. The Oregon Ducks travel to California to take on the Golden Bears in a Pac-12 North clash. As part of The Sports Daily’s Best Bets series, we take a look at the odds including the spread and lines while offering up our picks and predictions with player props on this big NCAA football contest.

#8 Oregon Ducks @ California Golden Bears

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 10/29/2022 3:30 pm EST.

Saturday, 10/29/2022 3:30 pm EST. Venue: FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA.

FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA. TV: Live on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Oregon -800 -17 (-110) California

+580 +17 (-110)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 59

-110 Under 59

-110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Prices are correct at time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.

Ducks Season Going Almost Swimmingly

After their opening game thumping by Georgia, Oregon have been on a mission to redeem themselves. That 49-3 loss still looms large over their CFP chances, but since that game they have been perfect. They have two top-15 victories in that six-game span including last week’s demolition of number nine UCLA.

It’s not surprising that sportsbooks make them big odds on favorites in this Pac-12 clash against California. They are 17-point favorites on the spread while the total points line is set at 59. BetOnline also has several player props available.

California has it all to do according to the bookies and for good reason. They are on a three game losing streak which includes an overtime loss to Colorado when Cali was double digit favorites on the spread. It appears they have an uphill battle on their hands this week.

How will this game be decided?

This could be a very long afternoon for Golden Bears fans and players alike. California has major issues on their offensive line and this Ducks defensive line is in a great spot to capitalize. They are in the bottom ten teams in college football for pass blocking and rush blocking. While Oregon hasn’t exactly been on fire on the line this season, the individual matchups for the Ducks are a dream.

The expectation here is that the Oregon players live in the California backfield for a few hours on Saturday and the Golden Bears get nothing going on offense.

When Oregon has the ball, they can basically do whatever they want and be successful. The California pass defense is a disaster, ranked 116th out 131 teams in college football in pass yards allowed per game. Quarterback Bo Nix will be looking to wide receiver Troy Franklin, who has the best of the wide receiver matchups, often this week.

There should also be no issues moving the ball on the ground. This California defensive line is another unit in a mismatch. Bo Nix and likely starting running back Bucky Irving will be in a good position to take advantage with their legs. Nix is going at eight yards per carry and already has eight rushing touchdowns on the year, whereas Irving is going at a clip of 6.8 yards per carry. All in all, it is a disaster matchup for California that could get real ugly, real quick.

What are the best bets?

Our picks for this game will be based around Oregon domination.

Oregon -17 @ -110 with BetOnline

Oregon -10 First Half Spread @ -110 with BetOnline

First Touchdown Scorer – Bo Nix @ +500 with BetOnline

Mar’Keise (Bucky) Irving Rushing Yards – At Least 95 @ +117 with BetOnline

