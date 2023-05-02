The PGA Tour returns from Mexico and heads straight to Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship hosted by Quail Hollow Club on Thursday May 4th.

After a few weeks of smaller events with weak fields, the PGA Tour heats up for an elevated event at the Wells Fargo Championship. With a $20 million purse on the line, the field will feature 21 of the top 30 players.

With the PGA Championship around the corner, the field will be preparing for the second major of the year. Rory McIlroy will make his way back to the golf course after taking a few events off following the 2023 Masters.

After a few weeks of rest, McIlroy leads the field with +700 odds to win the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. The field will also feature eight past champions at Quail Hollow Golf Course. The top five contenders include Patrick Cantlay (+1200), Tony Finau (+1600), Xander Schauffele (+1600), and Cameron Young (+2000).

Scroll down below for Wells Fargo Championship 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Wells Fargo Championship 2023

How to Watch the Wells Fargo Championship 2023

🏌 PGA Tour Event: Wells Fargo Championship 2023

Wells Fargo Championship 2023 📅 Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 🏆 Wells Fargo Championship 2022 Winner: Max Homa

Max Homa 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 Wells Fargo Championship Purse: $20,000,000

$20,000,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: Quail Hollow Golf Course | Charlotte, North Carolina

Quail Hollow Golf Course | Charlotte, North Carolina 🎲 Wells Fargo Championship Odds: Rory McIlroy +700 | Patrick Cantlay +1200 | Tony Finau +1600 | Xander Schauffele +1600 | Cameron Young +2000

Wells Fargo Championship 2023 Odds | Odds to Win Wells Fargo Championship 2023

The Wells Fargo Championship will feature a stronger field compared to recent events with 21 of the top 30 players on the Official World Golf Rankings playing at Quail Hollow Golf Course this weekend.

However, golf fans might notice two key players missing from the field.

The Tour is only two weeks away from the PGA Championship, so it is a bit of a surprise to see the world’s top two players, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, not competing at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Instead, they will take the time to rest and give an opportunity for Rory McIlroy to secure his first win on American soil this season. After missing the cut at the Masters, McIlroy missed three consecutive events in an effort to get back in top form. The Wells Fargo Championship is one of McIlroy’s favorite events. He’s won the tournament three times with his last victory coming into 2021. However, McIlory has missed the cut in back-to-back events and has finished better than 29th just one time in his last four tries.

McIlroy opens with +700 odds and is the overwhelming favorite heading into Charlotte. The Wells Fargo Championship field will also feature Patrick Cantlay (+1200), Tony Finau (+1600), Xander Schauffele (+1600), and Cameron Young (+2000).

Check out the complete Wells Fargo Championship 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Wells Fargo Championship Odds Play Rory McIlroy +700 Patrick Cantlay +1200 Tony Finau +1600 Xander Schauffele +1600 Cameron Young +2000 Jordan Spieth +2200 Viktor Hovland +2200 Collin Morikawa +2500 Justin Thomas +2500 Max Homa +2800 Matt Fitzpatrick +2800 Sungjae Im +2800 Jason Day +2800 Sam Burns +3300 Tyrrell Hatton +4000 Rickie Fowler +4000 Sahith Theegala +4500 Tom Kim +5000 Keith Mitchell +5500 Keith Mitchell +5500 Shane Lowry +6500 Corey Conners +6500 Keegan Bradley +6500

Wells Fargo Championship 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions, picks, and best bets for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

Rory McIlroy (+700)

McIlroy has a history of winning the Wells Fargo Championship, recording three wins in 2010, 2015, and 2021. He’s played well here and will be the obvious choice heading into the weekend.

With both Rahm and Scheffler sitting out, he’s the clear favorite to win and for good reason. After three weeks off, McIlroy may have gotten the rest he’s needed to turn his season around. His track record at Quail Hollow is also hard to ignore. Along with winning three Wells Fargo Championships, McIlroy owns eight top-10s in 10 starts at Quail Hollow.

Distance off the tee and approach from 175+ is absolutely essential this weekend with nine of the par-4s coming in at 449 yards or more. It’s a long course and McIlroy’s game fits perfectly. He’s first in the field in driving distance and going for the green. McIlroy also sits in the top 10 for Shots Gained: total (9th), tee-to-green (2nd), off-the-tee (5th) and approach the green (7th).

Xander Schauffele (+1600)

Last year, Xander Schauffele won three events. For the last few weeks, he’s been knocking on the door for his first win this season.

His game fits great to Quail Hollow. He’s fourth in shots gained total in the last 12 rounds and fourth in approach throughout the year. In his last four starts, Schauffele has posted four top 10 finishes, including a T10 at the Masters, fourth at RBC Heritage and T4 at the Zurich Classic.

Sungjae Im (+2800)

Sungjae Im has been playing some elite golf over the last few weeks. In his last five starts, Im has not posted anything outside top 21, which includes the Masters, and the Players Championship. He’s 12th in shots gained: total and 11th off-the-tee against the field.

The last cut Im has missed was the Sony Open in Hawaii at the beginning of the year. Since January, he’s posted five top-10 performances against some of the toughest fields of the year.

