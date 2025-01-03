Manchester United two-time Champions League-winner Wes Brown has called on Ruben Amorim to be backed with major moves in the January transfer window in a wide-ranging interview with The Sports Daily.

Speaking ahead of United’s trip to Anfield on the first weekend of January to face league leaders Liverpool, Brown gave his thoughts on who his former club could target as a potential weak link in Arne Slot’s side.

He also gave his assessment of Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s futures at United and Liverpool, respectively, from a place of deep understanding given his own status as a homegrown academy product who became a first team staple at Old Trafford.

With the transfer window now open for business, Brown provided his thoughts on Wayne Rooney’s exit from Plymouth Argyle, Mohamed Salah’s contract limbo, Cole Palmer and so much more.

Read The Sports Daily’s full exclusive interview below.

Question: What isn’t going to plan at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim?

Wes Brown: “Ruben Amorim has been open about needing time but the players have really struggled to clock on with what he wants them to do.

“You don’t want to be overthinking things during games, it needs to become second nature because on a pitch everything happens in a split second. The players need to take some responsibility at times because the goals that are being conceded are basic.

“If everyone does their own jobs and gets tight to the opposition as well as creating chances and being fast in decision making then things will improve. Everyone needs to do their own role first and foremost because when confidence is low it’s harder to adapt to a new system.

“Teams are getting a lot of possession against United and that’s playing a part in the confidence being low, players need to take the criticism and start winning because we’re into the second half of the season now.”

Q: Is Ruben Amorim’s system the right way forward?

Wes Brown: “Ruben Amorim knows a system that gets the best out of players, but in the Premier League you have to win games regardless of what you’re trying to do.

“Even when you are embedding a new system you should be able to rely on the quality of individual players to win you matches. But sitting in 14th with Liverpool and Arsenal in the FA Cup up next, United find themselves in a bit of a hole.

“It can be hard to depend on individuals but as a team we know they can still win big games, these are not bad players and they need to work as a team to get that confidence back.

“Teams now go into games against United with confidence so United need to find a way to stop that from happening.”

Q: Could we see Ruben Amorim abandon his system if Man Utd continue to lose games?

Wes Brown: “I hope Ruben Amorim doesn’t have to move away from his system, but the most important thing is getting points and winning games. During my time at the club there were times that we weren’t playing very well but we were winning games.

“We could be in a bad spell but do all the basics right and get over the line. Two weeks later no one remembered how you played, just that you won.

“I can’t see him changing a lot, but he might need to alter some things if United don’t start winning games again. The Premier League is so tough so sometimes you need to find a way.”

Q: Is Liverpool away the perfect chance for United to get their season back on track?

Wes Brown: “Liverpool vs Manchester United was always my favourite game as a player and still now I think that anything can happen. We saw United win as big underdogs in the FA Cup last season and this is the perfect time to put in another team performance.

“You want to see them playing as a team and hopefully scoring goals, a win won’t make this team the finished article and it will be a really difficult game because Liverpool are flying, but anything can happen.

“Liverpool are looking to pull away at the top of the table and we can all see what a force they are, but it’s a great chance for United to get their season back on track.”

Q: Where could United find a weakness to exploit against Liverpool?

Wes Brown: “Manchester United could play a bit of cat and mouse with Andy Robertson. When I was playing at right back I’d pick and choose when to push on to give the opposite defender something to think about.

“I knew when to gamble a little bit and get their defenders on the back foot at times, but in this game United do need to be solid early on and make sure there are no silly mistakes. Later in the game they might get their opportunities.”

Q: What would Sir Alex do differently in the build up to a derby?

Wes Brown: “Under Sir Alex there was a good feeling in the air when it was the week before a derby game. He wouldn’t say anything different but you’d focus more on the opposition than normal and there would be both excitement and nerves.

“You could see that the manager was excited before these games too, especially Liverpool, as players you wanted to make sure you did your job and didn’t make any mistakes.

“The key for United is to start well and then try to push on from there.”

Q: Was Ruben Amorim right about Man Utd being in a relegation battle?

Wes Brown: “Manchester United aren’t in a relegation battle. It’s seven points so on paper if you didn’t know anything about the Premier League you’d say maybe so, but we know the quality that they have in the squad.

“They have good young players and some experience, they just need the big players to turn up and avoid any silly suspensions. United may not be in the best moment but they can still go and beat Liverpool. That’s the beauty of football.”

Q: What is Man Utd’s best back three at this moment in time?

Wes Brown: “Harry Maguire has been brilliant and is so capable in a back three. It’s ideal for him as a player. We still need to see more of Leny Yoro but that will take time. At the moment it would be Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt.

“Noussair Mazraoui does a good job anywhere so I’d like to see the previous three at the back.”

Q: Given the form he’s in, how big of a threat does Mohamed Salah pose to United?

Wes Brown: “The Manchester United team will know who the biggest threat is going into the game and it’s Mohamed Salah. He isolates defenders on that wing and has been so dangerous doing that for so many years.

“He’s a deadly finisher too so as defenders it’s about helping each other out, we saw how Newcastle marked Amad Diallo, sometimes with four players, which is what United will need to do against Salah.

“You can’t let him get into one on one positions or with an opening to shoot because he is so dangerous, it’s about being compact and working as a unit.”

Q: What do you make of Mohamed Salah’s contract situation at Liverpool?

Wes Brown: “Mohamed Salah’s contract situation is crazy and you’d obviously have to pay a lot of money to keep him, but you can see why it’s a tough one when he will want a long contract as he comes up to his 33rd birthday.

“If he wants a three or four year contract then it’s tricky, but at the same time his performances deserve everything he wants. Sadly his performances will drop off naturally with age and if that was to happen next year then you’d be looking at the length of contract again.

“That will be Liverpool’s worry, but I’m sure they will come up with an agreement because his associates will already be talking to other clubs about a transfer.

“If he is to leave it will be a sad day for Liverpool. But personally at the moment he will have nothing to worry about.”

Q: How big a loss would Trent Alexander-Arnold be to Liverpool and the Premier League?

Wes Brown: “Trent Alexander-Arnold would be a huge loss to Liverpool and you know that the fans would be gutted. He has been there since he was a kid and if he does end up in Spain it would be a very sad day for the club.

“Liverpool will also want to keep hold of all their best players, but it’s complicated behind the scenes, it will be a difficult decision for him.

“He’ll be looking for the best deal for himself in terms of his future and contract and he will also be a huge loss to the Premier League if he goes. He has turned being a right back into almost an attacking midfielder which has been incredible.

“We often see top Premier League players linked to either Barcelona or Real Madrid and they will be willing to pay a lot of money in wages.”

Q: Would leaving Man Utd be the best thing for Marcus Rashford?

Wes Brown: “I want to see Marcus Rashford stay at Manchester United. It’s been a tough time for him but he’s back in the squad and I think with a few changes it could improve.

“Everything he does is so highly publicised, these things happen at all clubs but people care more because he is a local boy and is always in the limelight.

“I think the main thing for Marcus is just to get his head down and regardless of what happens in the future, get back to playing at his best. I think United need him in the team and playing well, so hopefully the situation resolves itself.”

Q: What would you make of Marcus Rashford joining Arsenal?

Wes Brown: “Marcus Rashford has been linked to Arsenal but I really wouldn’t want him to play for another team in England. He is a Manchester lad and has done so much for the club in the past. Most players go through rough patches but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fixed.

“United are missing his ability and his experience, these things happen in football and hopefully he and the manager can work things out together.”

Q: What did you make of Man Utd fans booing Joshua Zirkzee?

Wes Brown: “Seeing Joshua Zirkzee get booed by was horrible and Manchester United fans shouldn’t be doing it.

“It was a terrible moment. He is a Manchester United player and although things weren’t working out on the pitch it was down to the whole team. I hope the next time he plays that he gets a big cheer because he didn’t deserve that.

“The manager had to change something and it happened to be him to go off, he hasn’t done anything to deserve being booed. No fan should be booing their own player for that.

“I can’t recall it happening during my time at the club, it’s not the sort of club that it should be happening at.”

Q: How impressed have you been with Amad Diallo?

“I can’t think of any of my former team-mares that remind me of Amad Diallo, he is unique and has been excellent. On the defensive side he is great and he is also scoring goals and putting pressure on the opposition.

“He’s an honest player who puts the work in and can be a real threat. He is direct, fast and tries his very best for the club in what is a tough position to play in. You’d usually go for experience in that position but he is fully deserving of his spot.

“At Anfield, which can be daunting. He needs to be brave and step things up, as the whole team does for a derby.”

Q: Should Man Utd go after Viktor Gyokeres this month?

Wes Brown: “Viktor Gyokeres won’t come cheap, but we’ve seen how excellent a striker he is, although it has been in a different league.

“You can see that he is a top class player and he’s got that confidence of scoring goals and doing well for his team. The manager has worked with him before and he would be a great addition for Manchester United.

“I think the manager would be keen to do some deals in January and Gyokeres would be one of them, United have struggled to find that goal threat and he’s the man to do it. But we’ll have to see what the club can do.”

Q: Does Bruno Fernandes need to cut out the red cards as captain?

Wes Brown: “You need your captain out on the pitch. What Bruno Fernandes has been doing is what Wayne Rooney used to do, they have fiery characters but you need them on the pitch.

“You can’t afford to be sent off when you are so important to the team. You need them playing week in and week out creating chances and scoring goals.

“Fernandes gives it everything but you have to cut out the silly tackles which stem from frustration. Rooney used to do the same, leaving a foot in or something else but it comes from frustration too.

“Fernandes would know that he has made a mistake but he has to be more careful as the most important player, it’s as simple as that.”

Q: Was Ralf Rangnick right when he criticised Man Utd during his time at the club?

Wes Brown: “Something has changed at Manchester United and I can’t figure it out. The new owners are trying to bring success but it’s not happening at the moment. I think society has changed, when we were winning titles all we ever focused on was football, nothing else.

“Players now have more to focus on and there is so much pressure on them at a club like Manchester United.”

Q: Looking back, did David Moyes deserve more time in the role?

Wes Brown: “Whoever was going to replace Sir Alex was going to have a really difficult time. It was still a good team but there was so much pressure on them.

“David Moyes is a good manager but he had to live up to Sir Alex’s standards, you have to be winning titles and cups every season and that mentality wasn’t there.

“Players need to have the mentality of a winner and keep that week in and week out, look at the managers who followed him and still couldn’t find that.”

Q: Jaap Stam said that he’d love to coach at the club, would you be keen to?

Wes Brown: “In terms of me coaching at Manchester United, for me defending is basic and simple. You keep the right side and know when you get tight. You need to be sharp and be fully committed, it’s all the little things.

“Jaap was a scary guy and a top defender, he understood his role perfectly and gave everything.”

Q: What did you make of Wayne Rooney’s time at Plymouth coming to an end?

Wes Brown: “I thought in some of the close games I saw that Plymouth were unlucky but this is a results business and they couldn’t find enough wins.

“The owners have decided to go in a new direction but Wayne is the sort of guy to keep his head up and wait to see if another opportunity arises. He’ll be ready to take a new challenge again in no time but of course he’ll be really disappointed as he was so determined to do well there.

“It’s not quite gone to plan but we will have to wait and see, that’s football.”

Q: Would you ever like to see Wayne Rooney as a striker coach?

Wes Brown: “If Wayne wanted to spend time as a striking coach he would be absolutely brilliant at it, he was one of the best goalscorers we’ve ever seen and was a top playmaker as well.

“If he wanted to do that he would be very good on movement and things like that, he was one of the best to do it.

“Could he help Rasmus Hojlund at United? I think all young strikers would love to listen to Wayne and his knowledge.

“When I was a young player I remember getting a few tips from Laurent Blanc and the little things like that can really help. If Wayne was on hand to give out some advice I’m sure everyone would be willing to listen.”

Q: Is it good to see Rooney leave by mutual consent to not cost Plymouth a pay out?

Wes Brown: “Wayne is a good guy and it’s nice to see that they came to an agreement there. It definitely helps Plymouth going forward and he would’ve known that.

“He wanted to do well but it didn’t work out but he is a good human and would hate to put them under any strain in that sense.”

Q: Where should Cristiano Ronaldo go in what might be the last transfer of his career?

Wes Brown: “Cristiano Ronaldo has to go to America, especially given that Lionel Messi is there as well.

“I’ve seen Ronaldo play a few times and it’s been a good standard, he is scoring goals and looking so fit for his age, still sprinting at 40. He wants to play for as long as he can and he’s a player who can hand pick where he wants to play next.

“He won’t hang his boots up anytime soon and will keep breaking records. He has been to a few places now and I’d love to see him add America to the list.

“He has been scoring more goals than Messi of late and it would be great to see them go head-to-head again.”

Q: Would Man Utd still have the star power to tempt someone like Cole Palmer to the club?

Wes Brown: “Luckily for Manchester United, they still have the star power to be able to tempt top players like Cole Palmer to the club.

“Chelsea have done so well to develop Palmer after taking a small risk in signing him and look at how good he is as a player at such a young age.

“I would love to see him at United but he’d already cost a lot of money. He’s a player that all the best teams in the world will be looking at just in case there is any chance of signing him.

“If United had any chance at all then they would snap your hand off, they should always be looking out for the best young players in the world.”