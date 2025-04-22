The American League and National League Players of the Week for the week from April 14 to 20 were announced on Monday. Both players on teams in the West Division in both leagues. The National League player of the week was San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic and the American League player of the week was Seattle Mariners shortstop Dylan Moore of Yorba Linda, California.

Fernando Tatis Jr. for the week

Tatis Jr. batted .375 with four home runs and seven runs batted in. During six games, 24 at bats and 29 plate appearances, he has scored nine runs, and had nine hits, one triple, one stolen base, 23 total bases, an on base percentage of .483, and a slugging percentage of .958. Tatis Jr.’s triple came on April 20 in a 3-2 Padres win over the Houston Astros. Tatis Jr. had two home runs in a 10-4 Padres win over the Chicago Cubs on April 14.

Dylan Moore for the week

Moore batted .385 with three home runs and five runs batted in. During six games, 26 at bats and 27 plate appearances, he has scored six runs and had 10 hits, one double, three home runs, three stolen bases, one walk, 20 total bases, and an on base percentage of .407 and a slugging percentage of .769. Moore’s double came in a 5-3 Brewers win over the Cincinnati Reds on April 16.

Fernando Tatis Jr. for the season

Tatis Jr. is batting .358 with eight home runs and 16 runs batted in. During 21 games, 81 at bats, and 94 plate appearances, he has scored 22 runs and had 29 hits, one double, one triple, seven stolen bases, 12 walks, 56 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .436, and a slugging percentage of .691. The double came in a 5-0 Padres win over the Atlanta Braves on March 30 and the sacrifice fly came in a 7-0 Padres win over the Cleveland Guardians on April 1.

Dylan Moore for the season

Moore is batting .316 with five home runs and seven runs batted in. During 19 games, 57 at bats and 62 plate appearances, he has scored 12 runs, and had 18 hits, five stolen bases, five walks, 34 total bases, an on base percentage of .371, and a slugging percentage of .596.

Padres and Mariners in 2025

The Padres and Dodgers both lead the National League West at 16 wins and seven losses. The Mariners are at 12 wins and 10 losses, and trail the Texas Rangers by one game in the American League West.