MLB News and Rumors

West Division players named players of the week from April 14 to 20

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: San Diego Padres at New York Mets

The American League and National League Players of the Week for the week from April 14 to 20 were announced on Monday. Both players on teams in the West Division in both leagues. The National League player of the week was San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic and the American League player of the week was Seattle Mariners shortstop Dylan Moore of Yorba Linda, California.

Fernando Tatis Jr. for the week

Tatis Jr. batted .375 with four home runs and seven runs batted in. During six games, 24 at bats and 29 plate appearances, he has scored nine runs, and had nine hits, one triple, one stolen base, 23 total bases, an on base percentage of .483, and a slugging percentage of .958. Tatis Jr.’s triple came on April 20 in a 3-2 Padres win over the Houston Astros. Tatis Jr. had two home runs in a 10-4 Padres win over the Chicago Cubs on April 14.

Dylan Moore for the week

Moore batted .385 with three home runs and five runs batted in. During six games, 26 at bats and 27 plate appearances, he has scored six runs and had 10 hits, one double, three home runs, three stolen bases, one walk, 20 total bases, and an on base percentage of .407 and a slugging percentage of .769. Moore’s double came in a 5-3 Brewers win over the Cincinnati Reds on April 16.

Fernando Tatis Jr. for the season

Tatis Jr. is batting .358 with eight home runs and 16 runs batted in. During 21 games, 81 at bats, and 94 plate appearances, he has scored 22 runs and had 29 hits, one double, one triple, seven stolen bases, 12 walks, 56 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .436, and a slugging percentage of .691. The double came in a 5-0 Padres win over the Atlanta Braves on March 30 and the sacrifice fly came in a 7-0 Padres win over the Cleveland Guardians on April 1.

Dylan Moore for the season

Moore is batting .316 with five home runs and seven runs batted in. During 19 games, 57 at bats and 62 plate appearances, he has scored 12 runs, and had 18 hits, five stolen bases, five walks, 34 total bases, an on base percentage of .371, and a slugging percentage of .596.

Padres and Mariners in 2025

The Padres and Dodgers both lead the National League West at 16 wins and seven losses. The Mariners are at 12 wins and 10 losses, and trail the Texas Rangers by one game in the American League West.

Topics  
Mariners MLB News and Rumors Padres
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: San Diego Padres at New York Mets

West Division players named players of the week from April 14 to 20

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25740251_168396541_lowres-2
Orioles trade relief pitcher Scott Blewett to Braves
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25975658_168396541_lowres-2
Brewers set franchise records for most stolen bases in an inning and a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 21 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25976206_168396541_lowres-2
Austin Wynns becomes fifth Reds player to have six hits in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 21 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Cleveland Indians at New York Yankees
Who are the two MLB players to hit three home runs in a game in April?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 17 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25889108_168396541_lowres-2
White Sox outfielder Austin Slater out long term with knee injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 17 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25888206_168396541_lowres-2
Three best teams in baseball in National League West
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 16 2025
More News
Arrow to top