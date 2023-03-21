WGC-Dell Match Play 2023 Odds, Predictions & Expert Golf Picks

Golf News and Rumors

WGC-Dell Match Play 2023 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, and Expert Golf Picks

Gia Nguyen
The PGA Tour will head to Texas as the world’s top golfers get set to tee off from Austin Country Club for the 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play. Find the WGC-Dell Match Play odds, along with predictions and the best bets from our golf experts.

This week will be the last elevated event before the Masters, as the PGA Tour heads to Austin, Texas for the 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play.

This will be the seventh and final match-play event, as the PGA Tour doesn’t have one scheduled for next year. But with $20 million on the line, some of the top golfers in the world will be participating in this year’s WGC Match Play, including the top-nine players on the Official World Golf Rankings.

The world’s current No.1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads the field for this time this year with +900 odds.

Meanwhile, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy look to bounce back after terrible performances at the Players Championship. Rahm opens with the second shortest odds at +1200 and McIlroy sits at +1600.

The top five rounds out with Patrick Cantlay at +2000 and Xander Schauffle in the mix at +2200 odds.

Scroll down below for WGC-Dell Match Play 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets.

How to Watch the WGC-Dell Match Play 2023

  • 🏌World Golf Championship Event: 2023 Dell Match Play
  • 📅 Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
  • 🏆 WGC-Dell Match Play 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 💰 WGC-Dell Match Play Purse: $20,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Golf Course: Austin Country Club | Austin, Texas
  • 🎲 WGC-Dell Match Play Odds: Scottie Scheffler +900 | Jon Rahm +1200 | Rory McIlroy +1600 | Patrick Cantlay +2000 | Xander Schauffle +2200

WGC-Dell Match Play 2023 Odds | Odds to Win WGC-Dell Match Play 2023

After wrapping up the Florida Swing with the 2023 Valspar Championship last week, the PGA Tour heads straight to Texas. With only three weeks left before the Masters, the best golfers will be at Austin Country Club for the WGC Match Play.

Aside from Justin Thomas, who opted out of the tournament, the world’s best will be competing for a share of a historic $20 million purse.

For the first time this season, Scottie Scheffler opened as the favorite to win at +900 odds. Scheffler is the current defending champion and is fresh off winning the Players Championship two weeks ago.

Rahm opened with +1200 odds after withdrawing from the Players Championship with a stomach illness. Now, the Spaniard looks to heat things back up after winning four events in his first six starts this year.

Meanwhile, McIlroy looks to bounce back from missing the cut at the Players Championship. He opens with +1600 odds but the world No. 3 golfer has yet to win on American soil this year.

Check out the complete WGC-Dell Match Play Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers WGC-Dell Match Play Odds Play
Scottie Scheffler +900 BetOnline logo
Jon Rahm +1200 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +1600 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2000 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +2200 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +2200 BetOnline logo
Tyrrell Hatton +2200 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +2500 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +2500 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +2500 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +2800 BetOnline logo
Jason Day +2800 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +3300 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +3500 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +3500 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +4000 BetOnline logo
Tommy Fleetwood +4000 BetOnline logo
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000 BetOnline logo
Tom Kim +5000 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +5500 BetOnline logo

WGC-Dell Match Play 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out some of our predictions and picks for the WGC-Dell Match Play.

Scottie Scheffler +900

Jon Rahm started out the year as the hottest player on the tour but Scottie Scheffler stole the show of late to reclaim the distinction as the world’s No.1 golfer.

In his last six starts, Scheffler hasn’t placed outside the top 12. He began 2023 with a T7 appearance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He followed it up with T11 at The American Express, T12 at the Genesis Invitational, and T4 at Arnold Palmer Invitational. plus wins at both the WM Phoenix Open and the Players Championship.

Scheffler is the current defending champion at the WGC Match Play, which is played in his home state. The Texan has a great history at the Austin Country Club, which is known to favor great putters. So far this season, Scheffler leads the tour in shots gained off the tee (.990), tee-to-green (2.268), and second in shots gained total (2.283).

Heading back home and fresh off a huge win at the Players Championship, take Scheffler to stay hot and win the WGC-Dell Match Play.

Bet on Scottie Scheffler (+900)

