The 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play will tee off from Austin Country Club on Wednesday. Nine of the top-10 golfers in the world will be in action at what could be the final match play event on the Tour. Check out the WGC-Dell Match Play 2023 tee times, field, and weather forecast below.

The PGA Tour heads to Texas for the final WGC-Dell Match Play event ever. The field is loaded with the top 64 golfers, who will face off in a match play format at the Austin Country Club.

The Pete Dye-designed course features some crazy terrains with lowlands near Lake Austin and the highlands on the back half. Along with nature components, the field will be facing a challenging weather forecast, including strong winds and rain conditions.

Scroll down for more information on the 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play tee times, field, and weather forecast.

WGC-Dell Match Play 2023 Field

The WGC-Dell Match Play features a small field with only 64 of the top golfers invited to play.

Instead of stroke play, the field is split up into 16 groups of four and will be playing a tournament-style format, where the winner of the groups moves on to the next round. Starting Wednesday, golfers will face off against another member of the group, and points are awarded to the winner of the match.

This is the type of event where it might be harder for unheralded players to break through. Since the WGC-Dell Match Play is a designated event, the field is loaded with talent, including eight of the top nine players on the Official Golf World Rankings.

Scottie Scheffler, the defending WGC Match Play champion, is fresh off his win at the Players Championship. He returns to his home state as the favorite with +900 odds to repeat at the best golf betting sites. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm (+1200) and Rory McIlroy (+1600) have the next-shortest odds to win the WGC Match Play event.

Check out some of the featured groups for Round 1 below.

WGC-Dell Match Play 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

The field has been split up into groups and all eyes will be on the higher-seeded players, as they go up against lesser competition during the first round of the WGC-Dell Match Play.

The No.6 golfer in the world, Xander Schauffele, kicks things off by facing No. 59 Cam Davis on Wednesday morning. McIlroy takes on Scott Stallings while Scheffler meets Davis Riley and Rahm faces Rickie Fowler in the first round of play.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

10:42 a.m. ET: Xander Schauffele vs Cam Davis

11:26 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy vs Scott Stallings

12:54 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm vs Rickie Fowler

1:38 p.m. ET: Max Homa vs Justin Suh

3:50 p.m. ET:Scottie Scheffler vs Davis Riley

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Time (ET) Group Match Up 10:20 a.m. 11 Matt Fitzpatrick (11) vs. J.J. Spaun (54) 10:31 a.m. 11 Sahith Theegala (22) vs. Min Woo Lee (43) 10:42 a.m. 6 Xander Schauffele (6) vs. Cam Davis (59) 10:53 a.m. 6 Tom Hoge (27) vs. Aaron Wise (38) 11:04 a.m. 14 Tyrrell Hatton (14) vs. Ben Griffin (51) 11:15 a.m. 14 Russell Henley (19) vs. Lucas Herbert (46) 11:26 a.m. 3 Rory McIlroy (3) vs. Scott Stallings (62) 11:37 a.m. 3 Keegan Bradley (30) vs. Denny McCarthy (35) 11:48 a.m. 10 Tony Finau (10) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (55) 11:59 a.m. 10 Kurt Kitayama (23) vs. Adrian Meronk (42) 12:10 p.m. 7 Will Zalatoris (7) vs. Andrew Putnam (58) 12:21 p.m. 7 Ryan Fox (26) vs. Harris English (39) 12:32 p.m. 15 Cameron Young (15) vs. Davis Thompson (50) 12:43 p.m. 15 Sepp Straka (18) vs. Corey Conners (47) 12:54 p.m. 2 Jon Rahm (2) vs. Rickie Fowler (63) 1:05 p.m. 2 Billy Horschel (31) vs. Keith Mitchell (34) 1:16 p.m. 12 Jordan Spieth (12) vs. Mackenzie Hughes (53) 1:27 p.m. 12 Shane Lowry (21) vs. Taylor Montgomery (44) 1:38 p.m. 5 Max Homa (5) vs. Justin Suh (60) 1:49 p.m. 5 Hideki Matsuyama (28) vs. Kevin Kisner (37) 2:00 p.m. 13 Sam Burns (13) vs. Adam Hadwin (52) 2:11 p.m. 13 Seamus Power (20) vs. Adam Scott (45) 2:22 p.m. 4 Patrick Cantlay (4) vs. Nick Taylor (61) 2:33 p.m. 4 Brian Harman (29) vs. K.H. Lee (36) 2:44 p.m. 9 Collin Morikawa (9) vs. Victor Perez (56) 2:55 p.m. 9 Jason Day (24) vs. Adam Svensson (41) 3:06 p.m. 8 Viktor Hovland (8) vs. Matt Kuchar (57) 3:17 p.m. 8 Chris Kirk (25) vs. Si Woo Kim (40) 3:28 p.m. 16 Sungjae Im (16) vs. Maverick McNealy (49) 3:39 p.m. 16 Tommy Fleetwood (17) vs. J.T. Poston (48) 3:50 p.m. 1 Scottie Scheffler (1) vs. Davis Riley (64) 4:01 p.m. 1 Tom Kim (32) vs. Alex Noren (33)

WGC-Dell Match Play 2023 Weather Forecast

The Austin Country Club is known for its diverse terrain and elevation changes. While the different elements are already enough of a challenge, the field will also have to deal with the ever changing weather forecast as well.

It’s expected to rain from Wednesday to Friday. Even though rain is only forecasted for the mornings, the greens will be wet when the players tee off. In addition to rainy conditions, the wind is expected to pick up early in the week with gusts reaching as high as 18 mph.

During the round robin, the players will have all sorts of challenges that will be heightened by the forecast for inclement weather. However, for those who advance to the next round, Saturday’s skies are clear, which should make for a pretty exciting weekend of golf.

Check out the chart for the 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play weather forecast for the entire weekend below.

DAY TEMP (°F) AM WINDS (GUSTS) % AM RAINS PM WINDS (GUSTS) %PM RAINS Wednesday 82 / 66 S 9 mph (13 mph) 60% S 11 mph (17 mph ) 40% Thursday 84 / 64 S 9 mph (14 mph) 60% S 12 mph (18 mph) 40% Friday 84 / 66 NW 5 mph (8 mph) 80% W 7 mph (11 mph) 0% Saturday 82 / 55 W 4 mph (6 mph) 0% SE 5 mph (8 mph) 0% Sunday 82 / 64 S 4 mph (7 mph) 80% SW 6 mph (9 mph) 40%

