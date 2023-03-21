Golf News and Rumors

WGC-Dell Match Play 2023 Bracket, Format, and Tiebreaker Rules

Gia Nguyen
4 min read
The WGC-Dell Match Play will tee off from Austin Country Club in Texas on Wednesday morning. This will be the final match play event on the PGA Tour schedule for the foreseeable future. Find the WGC Match Play bracket, format, and tiebreaker rules below.

Once a year, the PGA Tour takes a break from a stroke-play format to showcase 64 of the best golfers in the world going head-to-head in a match play event. This week, the Tour heads to Austin, Texas for the seventh edition of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.

2023 will mark the final time that the WGC Match Play will be held, making this year’s WGC Match Play a special event. The different style of play makes for an exciting tournament, as the best golfers will tee off against one another in a tournament format.

The field will be highlighted by the best golfers including world No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Xander Schaufflele, and more.

WGC-Dell Match Play Format

For the WGC Match Play, a field of 64 players will be split into groups of four. There will be 16 groups total and each group will play round-robin matches against a different player within their group on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The player that ends up with the best record in each four-man group will advance to the round of 16 for single elimination match play. The round of 16 begins on Saturday morning and will be followed by the quarterfinals in the afternoon.

On Sunday, the semifinals will be held in the morning with the Championship Match and Consolidation Match played in the afternoon.

Tiebreaker Rules

A tiebreaker is determined when two or more players in the round-robin have the highest point totals. Players will face off in a stroke-play hole-by-hole playoff and the winner moves on to the 16-play, single-elimination round.

Since there are only 64 players in the field, everyone is guaranteed part of the $20 million purse. While only the top 16 from every group advances, payment will be based on the player’s records within the round-robin.

WGC-Dell Match Play Bracket

March means bracket season and not just in college basketball. The PGA Tour released its own bracket for the 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play event, giving fans another chance to complete a perfect bracket with the world’s best golfers.

From Wednesday to Friday, golfers will be playing in a round-robin against different players from their group. The WGC-Dell Match Play bracket lets fans guess who comes out of the round-robin and goes on to win the championship.

At the best golf betting sites, Scottie Scheffler leads the field with the best odds to win at +900.

Check out the WGC-Dell Match Play bracket below.

2023 WGC-Dell Match Play Groups

  • Group 1: Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim, Alex Noren, Davis Riley
  • Group 2: Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel, Keith Mitchell, Rickie Fowler
  • Group 3: Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Denny McCarthy, Scott Stallings
  • Group 4: Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, K.H. Lee, Nick Taylor
  • Group 5: Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Kisner, Justin Suh
  • Group 6: Xander Schauffele, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, Cam Davis
  • Group 7: Will Zalatoris, Ryan Fox, Harris English, Andrew Putnam
  • Group 8: Viktor Hovland, Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar
  • Group 9: Collin Morikawa, Jason Day, Adam Svensson, Victor Perez
  • Group 10: Tony Finau, Kurt Kitayama, Adrian Meronk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Group 11: Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala, Min Woo Lee, J.J. Spaun
  • Group 12: Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry, Taylor Montgomery, Mackenzie Hughes
  • Group 13: Sam Burns, Seamus Power, Adam Scott, Adam Hadwin
  • Group 14: Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley, Lucas Herbert, Ben Griffin
  • Group 15: Cameron Young, Sepp Straka, Corey Conners, Davis Thompson
  • Group 16: Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood, J.T. Poston, Maverick McNealy

Golf Betting Guides 2023

