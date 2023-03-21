The 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play will be the seventh edition of the tournament, and without an event schedule for next year, it could be the final one held at Austin Country Club. Read on for a breakdown of the WGC-Match Play course and find out everything your need to know about Austin Country Club this weekend.

The countdown to the Masters begins as the best golfers in the world head to Austin, Texas for the 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play this week.

The WGC Match Play will be the final elevated event before the 2023 Masters. With a $20 million purse on the line, the field heads to Austin Country Club for new format and a different style of play.

The Austin Country Club will feature a Pete Dye course, which favors some players on the Tour more than others. Course history and putting will be really important factors when it comes to picking the WGC-Match Play winner.

Let’s take a deep dive into the Austin Country Club course.

2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Course Preview

The views at Austin Country Club are 𝘶𝘯𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘥. 🎟️: https://t.co/HX0M9iP4sW pic.twitter.com/E7pBBRj3MV — WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (@DellMatchPlay) February 9, 2022

The field will be playing at the Austin Country Club this weekend, which was designed by Pete Dye. The course measures at 7,108 yards and is par 71 that features Bermuda greens.

The Austin Country Club course has two different styles with the 12th to 16th holes located near the water of Lake Austin on lowlands. Meanwhile, the rest of the course is played on highlands, which is closer to Texas Hill Country Golf.

The course has roots back to 1899 but since the February ice storm, which damaged more than 1200 trees, the course may have a different look.

Being a Pete Dye course, there’s visual intimidation and complex greens which make the course a difficult challenge. The greens are smaller than Tour average and the course features five water hazards.

In the past, elite putters like Kevin Kisner and Billy Horshel have found a lot of success at these courses. However, since the WGC-Match Play moved to Austin Country Club in 2016, there has yet to be a repeat winner.

At Austin Country Club, there is an aspect of a natural feature on every hole. The WGC Match Play course features four reachable par fives and drivable par four but there are a few risk-reward holes that may cause a bit of drama throughout the weekend.

With diverse terrain and elevation changes, the field will have to fight the elements this weekend.

Along with the natural elements, the field will be subjected to the changing winds in Texas.

Notable Holes at Austin Country Club

Hole No. 2 – “Earth’s Edge”

Hole No. 12 – “Iron Bridge”

Hole No. 13 – “Cape Dye”

Hole No. 15 – “Puzzle Landing”

Hole No. 17 – “Windy Cove”

Hole No. 18 – “Two Chimneys”

