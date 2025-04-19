The 2025 NBA Playoffs are set to commence on Saturday after the four day play-in tournament. Here are the eight first round matches.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat

The Cavaliers had the best record in the Eastern Conference at 64 wins and 18 losses for a very impressive winning percentage of .780. The Heat had the 10th best record in the East in the regular season at 37-45 losses, but won two games on the road in the play-in tournament. Miami beat the Chicago Bulls 109-90 in the 9-10 game, and then the Atlanta Hawks 123-114 on Friday in the eighth place game. The Heat dominated the Hawks in overtime, as they outscored Atlanta 17-8 in five minutes of extra time.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic

The Celtics won the NBA Finals in 2024 as they beat the Dallas Mavericks in five games. The Magic captured seventh in the East after beating the Hawks 120-95 in the play-in-tournament.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

This series begins at Madison Square Garden. While the Knicks had a credible record of 51-31, the most games they have won in a season since 2012-13, the bigger story here is the Pistons turnaround. Last season, the Pistons had a league worst record of 14 wins and 68 losses, and this year they comfortably made the playoffs as the sixth seed at 44 wins and 38 losses after a sensational 30 win improvement. It is a slam dunk that J.B. Bikerstaff will be the NBA Coach of the Year.

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Pacers finished the season at 50 wins and 32 losses. The Bucks were at 48 wins and 34 losses. Despite not having Damian Lillard in the lineup due to deep vein thrombosis in his calf, the Bucks enter the playoffs as the hottest team in the East, winners of eight straight.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Thunder had the best record in the NBA at 68 wins and 14 losses. It was a great season for Canadian point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Toronto, Ontario, who led the NBA with 32.7 points per game. The Grizzlies meanwhile, got into the NBA Playoffs by beating the Dallas Mavericks 120-106 in the play-in tournament.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

The Rockets had an impressive turn around this season too as they went from 11th to 2nd in the West. The Warriors reached the playoffs after beating the Grizzlies 121-116 in the play-in tournament on Tuesday. Golden State was led this season by point guard Stephen Curry of Akron, Ohio, who led the NBA with 4.4 three point shots made per game. Curry has the most three point shots made all-time with 4058.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The biggest story here is the fact that Luka Doncic of Ljubljana, Slovenia is making his Lakers postseason debut. Doncic was traded from Dallas to Los Angeles in a blockbuster trade on February 2.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The Nuggets shockingly fired head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth late in the season even though they were playoff bound. The Clippers enter the playoffs, as the hottest team in the NBA. They were winners of eight straight and nine of their last 10.