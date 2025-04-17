What are the eight first round playoff matches?

There is one more night in the 2024-25 National Hockey League regular season. The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs then begin Saturday. However, we already know the eight first round matchups as tonight’s games mean absolutely nothing. Here are the four Western Conference and four Eastern Conference matchups.

Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens

The Capitals had the most points in the East this year with 111. The Canadiens squeaked into the playoffs after beating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Wednesday. It was already an historic season for Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin, who has 896 NHL career goals. He broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record of 894.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators

In this all-Canadian matchup, the Maple Leafs won the Atlantic Division with 106 points, and enter the playoffs red hot, as they have gone 8-1-1 in their last 10. Ottawa won all three games against Toronto this year and have won five in a row, outscoring the Maple Leafs 18-8 in the process.

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In this all-Florida battle, the Lightning have home ice advantage as they had four more points than the Panthers in the regular season. The Lightning and Panthers have won three of the last five Stanley Cups. Tampa Bay won in 2020 and 2021, and Florida won in 2024.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils

The Hurricanes don’t look good after the Mikko Rantanen debacle. However, the Devils are without star forward Jack Hughes with a shoulder injury.

Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues

The Jets won the Presidents’ Cup this year, and have Connor Hellebuyck in the pipes, who could win the Hart Trophy. The Blues went 13-2-1 in their last 16 games.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild

Vegas won the Pacific with 110 points. The Wild squeaked into the playoffs with a 3-2 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks in their final game.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars

In this much anticipated matchup, the Stars are the second coldest team in the NHL as they are losers of seven straight. Colorado is led by two superstars–Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

This is the fourth straight year the Oilers have played the Kings in the first round, and the Oilers have won the last three series. Los Angeles did blank Edmonton 3-0 and 5-0 in their last two games. However, the Oilers did not have Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl in either matchup.