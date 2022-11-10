With the FIFA World Cup being staged in Qatar, there is a time difference to deal with for soccer fans, who will be asking themselves – What are the World Cup 2022 kick-off times in USA and Canada for the matches?
Group Stage Kick-off Times in USA and Canada
See below our table that will give you a better idea when USA and Canada are playing their matches at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. With Qatar being ahead of the US and Canada, then we’ve listed the scheduled the kick-off times for the Group Stage matches in ‘Qatar time’ and you can work back from there.
We’ve also got the match betting and Eastern Times for the USA and Canada group games below – for example, if a game kicks-off in Qatar at 10pm, then it will be shown at 2pm Eastern Time.
|Qatar
|Newfoundland
|Atlantic
|Eastern
|Central
|Mountain
|Pacific
|Alaska
|Hawaii
|1pm
|6:30am
|6am
|5am
|4am
|3am
|2am
|1am
|Midnight
|4pm
|9:30am
|9am
|8am
|7am
|6am
|5am
|4am
|3am
|7pm
|12:30pm
|Noon
|11am
|10am
|9am
|8am
|7am
|6am
|10pm
|3:30pm
|3pm
|2pm
|1pm
|Noon
|11am
|10am
|9am
USA FIFA World Cup 2022 Group Stage B Matches and Betting
USMNT are in Group B, with England, Iran and Wales. USA’s first game is on Monday November 21 against Wales and it’s set to kick-off at 2pm Eastern Time.
USA will then face England on Friday November 25, again at 2pm ET, with their final game in the group stage against Iran on Tuesday November 29 at 2pm ET.
The top two sides from the group will progress to the knockout stages – you can see the times and schedule for these games below too, should USA qualify.
Monday November 21: USA v WALES (2:00pm ET)
|USA v Wales: World Cup
|Odds
|Play
|USA
|+155
|DRAW
|+210
|WALES
|+213
Note: Odds are subject to change
Friday November 25: USA v ENGLAND (2:00pm ET)
|USA v England: World Cup
|Odds
|Play
|USA
|+475
|DRAW
|+295
|ENGLAND
|+155
Note: Odds are subject to change
Tuesday November 29: USA v IRAN (2:00pm ET)
|USA v Iran: World Cup
|Odds
|Play
|USA
|TBC
|DRAW
|TBC
|IRAN
|TBC
Note: Odds are subject to change
Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F Stage Matches and Betting
First up for Canada is a clash with Belgium on Wednesday November 23 at 2pm ET. Their next Group F game is against Croatia on Sunday November 27, with this fixture earlier at 11am ET.
Canada’s final group game is on Thursday December 1 against Morocco, which will kick-off at 10am ET.
Wednesday November 23: CANADA v BELGIUM (2:00pm ET)
|Canada v Belgium: World Cup
|Odds
|Play
|CANADA
|+815
|DRAW
|+450
|BELGIUM
|-290
Note: Odds are subject to change
Sunday November 27: CANADA v CROATIA (11:00am ET)
|Canada v Croatia: World Cup
|Odds
|Play
|CANADA
|+380
|DRAW
|+270
|CROATIA
|-125
Note: Odds are subject to change
Thursday December 1: CANADA v MOROCCO (10:00am ET)
|Canada v Morocco: World Cup
|Odds
|Play
|CANADA
|TBC
|DRAW
|TBC
|MOROCCO
|TBC
Note: Odds are subject to change
Knockout Stages: Schedule and Kick-off Times In USA and Canada
Should USA or Canada finish first or second in their groups, they will qualify for the next knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. We’ve listed the match schedule, dates and kick-off Eastern and Pacific times to help.
World Cup 2022 Round of 16
Saturday, December 3
Match 49: 1st Group A vs 2nd Group B – 10am ET or 7am PT
Match 50: 1st Group C vs 2nd Group D – 2pm ET or 11am PT
Sunday, December 4
Match 52: 1st Group D vs 2nd Group C – 10am ET or 7am PT
Match 51: 1st Group B vs 2nd Group A – 2pm ET or 11am PT
Monday, December 5
Match 53: 1st Group E vs 2nd Group F – 10am ET or 7am PT
Match 54: 1st Group G vs 2nd Group H – 2am ET or 11am PT
Tuesday December 6
Match 55: 1st Group F vs 2nd Group E – 10am ET or 7am PT
Match 56: 1st Group H vs 2nd Group G – 2pm ET or 11am PT
World Cup 2022 Quarter-finals
Friday December 9
Match 58: Winner of Match 53 vs Winner of Match 54 – 10am ET or 7am PT
Match 57: Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 50 – 2pm ET or 11am PT
Saturday December 10
Match 60: Winner of Match 55 vs Winner of Match 56 – 10am ET or 7am PT
Match 59: Winner of Match 51 vs Winner of Match 52 – 2pm ET or 11am PT
World Cup 2022 Semi-finals
Tuesday December 13
Match 61: Winner of Match 57 vs Winner of Match 58 – 2pm ET or 11 am PT
Wednesday December 14
Match 62: Winner of Match 59 vs Winner of Match 60 – 2pm E or 11am PT
World Cup Third Place Play-Off
Saturday December 17
Loser of Match 61 vs Loser of Match 62 – 10am ET or 7am PT
2022 FIFA World Cup Final
Sunday December 18
Winner of Match 61 vs Winner of Match 62
10am ET or 7am PT
How To Watch 2022 Soccer World Cup In USA and Canada
- 📅 FIFA World Cup START Date: Sunday Nov 20, 2022
- 📅 FIFA World Cup FINAL Date: Sunday Dec 18, 2022
- 🕙 World Cup Match Times (CST): 1pm, 4am, 7am & 10am
- 🏟 Where Is 2022 World Cup: Qatar
- 📺 Watch: FOX Sports & JazzSports
- 🎲 FIFA World Cup Futures Odds: Brazil +425 | Argentina +600 | France +675 | England +850
