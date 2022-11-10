Soccer

What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?

Andy Newton
world cup watch
With the FIFA World Cup being staged in Qatar, there is a time difference to deal with for soccer fans, who will be asking themselves – What are the World Cup 2022 kick-off times in USA and Canada for the matches?

Group Stage Kick-off Times in USA and Canada

See below our table that will give you a better idea when USA and Canada are playing their matches at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. With Qatar being ahead of the US and Canada, then we’ve listed the scheduled the kick-off times for the Group Stage matches in ‘Qatar time’ and you can work back from there.

We’ve also got the match betting and Eastern Times for the USA and Canada group games below – for example, if a game kicks-off in Qatar at 10pm, then it will be shown at 2pm Eastern Time.

Qatar Newfoundland Atlantic Eastern
 Central Mountain Pacific Alaska Hawaii
1pm 6:30am 6am 5am 4am 3am 2am 1am Midnight
4pm 9:30am 9am 8am 7am 6am 5am 4am 3am
7pm 12:30pm Noon 11am 10am 9am 8am 7am 6am
10pm 3:30pm 3pm 2pm 1pm Noon 11am 10am 9am

USA FIFA World Cup 2022 Group Stage B Matches and Betting

USA Men's National Soccer Team - World CupUSMNT are in Group B, with England, Iran and Wales. USA’s first game is on Monday November 21 against Wales and it’s set to kick-off at 2pm Eastern Time.

USA will then face England on Friday November 25, again at 2pm ET, with their final game in the group stage against Iran on Tuesday November 29 at 2pm ET.

The top two sides from the group will progress to the knockout stages – you can see the times and schedule for these games below too, should USA qualify.

Monday November 21: USA v WALES (2:00pm ET)

USA v Wales: World Cup Odds Play
USA +155 What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?
DRAW +210 What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?
WALES +213 What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?

Note: Odds are subject to change

Friday November 25: USA v ENGLAND (2:00pm ET)

USA v England: World Cup Odds Play
USA +475 What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?
DRAW +295 What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?
ENGLAND +155 What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?

Note: Odds are subject to change

Tuesday November 29: USA v IRAN (2:00pm ET)

USA v Iran: World Cup Odds Play
USA TBC What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?
DRAW TBC What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?
IRAN TBC What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?

Note: Odds are subject to change

Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F Stage Matches and Betting

What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?

First up for Canada is a clash with Belgium on Wednesday November 23 at 2pm ET. Their next Group F game is against Croatia on Sunday November 27, with this fixture earlier at 11am ET.

Canada’s final group game is on Thursday December 1 against Morocco, which will kick-off at 10am ET.

Wednesday November 23: CANADA v BELGIUM (2:00pm ET)

Canada v Belgium: World Cup Odds Play
CANADA +815 What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?
DRAW +450 What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?
BELGIUM -290 What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?

Note: Odds are subject to change

Sunday November 27: CANADA v CROATIA (11:00am ET)

Canada v Croatia: World Cup Odds Play
CANADA +380 What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?
DRAW +270 What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?
CROATIA -125 What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?

Note: Odds are subject to change

Thursday December 1: CANADA v MOROCCO (10:00am ET)

Canada v Morocco: World Cup Odds Play
CANADA TBC What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?
DRAW TBC What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?
MOROCCO TBC What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?

Note: Odds are subject to change

Knockout Stages: Schedule and Kick-off Times In USA and Canada

What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?

Should USA or Canada finish first or second in their groups, they will qualify for the next knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. We’ve listed the match schedule, dates and kick-off Eastern and Pacific times to help.

World Cup 2022 Round of 16

Saturday, December 3
Match 49: 1st Group A vs 2nd Group B – 10am ET or 7am PT
Match 50: 1st Group C vs 2nd Group D – 2pm ET or 11am PT

Sunday, December 4
Match 52: 1st Group D vs 2nd Group C – 10am ET or 7am PT
Match 51: 1st Group B vs 2nd Group A – 2pm ET or 11am PT

Monday, December 5
Match 53: 1st Group E vs 2nd Group F – 10am ET or 7am PT
Match 54: 1st Group G vs 2nd Group H – 2am ET or 11am PT

Tuesday December 6
Match 55: 1st Group F vs 2nd Group E – 10am ET or 7am PT
Match 56: 1st Group H vs 2nd Group G – 2pm ET or 11am PT

World Cup 2022 Quarter-finals

Friday December 9
Match 58: Winner of Match 53 vs Winner of Match 54 – 10am ET or 7am PT
Match 57: Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 50 – 2pm ET or 11am PT

Saturday December 10
Match 60: Winner of Match 55 vs Winner of Match 56 – 10am ET or 7am PT
Match 59: Winner of Match 51 vs Winner of Match 52 – 2pm ET or 11am PT

World Cup 2022 Semi-finals

Tuesday December 13
Match 61: Winner of Match 57 vs Winner of Match 58 – 2pm ET or 11 am PT

Wednesday December 14
Match 62: Winner of Match 59 vs Winner of Match 60 – 2pm E or 11am PT

World Cup Third Place Play-Off

Saturday December 17
Loser of Match 61 vs Loser of Match 62 – 10am ET or 7am PT

2022 FIFA World Cup Final

Sunday December 18
Winner of Match 61 vs Winner of Match 62
10am ET or 7am PT

How To Watch 2022 Soccer World Cup In USA and Canada

  • 📅 FIFA World Cup START Date: Sunday Nov 20, 2022
  • 📅 FIFA World Cup FINAL Date: Sunday Dec 18, 2022
  • 🕙 World Cup Match Times (CST): 1pm, 4am, 7am & 10am
  • 🏟 Where Is 2022 World Cup: Qatar
  • 📺 Watch: FOX Sports & JazzSports
  • 🎲 FIFA World Cup Futures Odds: Brazil +425 | Argentina +600 | France +675 | England +850

