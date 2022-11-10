With the FIFA World Cup being staged in Qatar, there is a time difference to deal with for soccer fans, who will be asking themselves – What are the World Cup 2022 kick-off times in USA and Canada for the matches?

Group Stage Kick-off Times in USA and Canada

See below our table that will give you a better idea when USA and Canada are playing their matches at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. With Qatar being ahead of the US and Canada, then we’ve listed the scheduled the kick-off times for the Group Stage matches in ‘Qatar time’ and you can work back from there.

We’ve also got the match betting and Eastern Times for the USA and Canada group games below – for example, if a game kicks-off in Qatar at 10pm, then it will be shown at 2pm Eastern Time.

Qatar Newfoundland Atlantic Eastern

Central Mountain Pacific Alaska Hawaii 1pm 6:30am 6am 5am 4am 3am 2am 1am Midnight 4pm 9:30am 9am 8am 7am 6am 5am 4am 3am 7pm 12:30pm Noon 11am 10am 9am 8am 7am 6am 10pm 3:30pm 3pm 2pm 1pm Noon 11am 10am 9am

Best Soccer USA Sportsbooks For The FIFA 2022 World Cup



You can also claim up to $6000 in FREE World Cup soccer bets with our offshore betting sites and Sportsbooks and they will also allow you to place bets in ALL US States and Canada.

USA FIFA World Cup 2022 Group Stage B Matches and Betting USMNT are in Group B, with England, Iran and Wales. USA’s first game is on Monday November 21 against Wales and it’s set to kick-off at 2pm Eastern Time. USA will then face England on Friday November 25, again at 2pm ET, with their final game in the group stage against Iran on Tuesday November 29 at 2pm ET. The top two sides from the group will progress to the knockout stages – you can see the times and schedule for these games below too, should USA qualify.

Monday November 21: USA v WALES (2:00pm ET) USA v Wales: World Cup Odds Play USA +155 DRAW +210 WALES +213 Note: Odds are subject to change

Friday November 25: USA v ENGLAND (2:00pm ET)

USA v England: World Cup Odds Play USA +475 DRAW +295 ENGLAND +155

Note: Odds are subject to change

Tuesday November 29: USA v IRAN (2:00pm ET) USA v Iran: World Cup Odds Play USA TBC DRAW TBC IRAN TBC Note: Odds are subject to change