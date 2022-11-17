What Is Canada’s Route To The 2022 World Cup Final In Qatar?

The Canada National Football Team get their 2022 World Cup campaign underway against Belgium on Wednesday November 23 (1pm kick-off CT). They are the fourth ranked team in Group F, but just in case they spring a major surprise, here is the potential route to the Final for Canada.

The best Canada sportsbooks are offering a price of around +27500 for Canada to win the 2022 World Cup. Despite having a young and exciting squad mixed with talent from the Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A, Vegas is far from predicting a successful World Cup campaign for the Maple Leafs.

DID YOU KNOW? This is the first time Canada have qualified for the World Cup Finals since 1986.

Canada Route To The 2022 World Cup Final

John Herdman’s side need to finish in either first or second place in Group F to advance to the knockout stages. This will be tough, of that there is no doubt, with Belgium odds on favorites to win the group, with Croatia second favorites and Morocco thrid favorites to qualify from Group F.

Depending on whether they top the group or finish in runner-up will of course determine their potential route to the final. If the Maple Leafs win Group F, they will play the runners-up in Group E which consists of the Spain, Germany, Japan and Costa Rica.

However, the current sportsbook odds think Belgium (-188) will win Group F and the Croatia will come home to take second place with Morocco (+1000) taking 3rd and the Maple Leafs (+1200) in fourth.

For the sake of argument lets say Canada finish second in their group behind Belgium, it is likely that they will play Germany (+1100) or Spain (+875), who are the strongest teams in Group E, in the Last 16. This would no doubt be a tough ask for the Canada National Football Team, but players like Alphonso Davies have experience of playing the best players in the world regularly, so this would definitely help.

If Canada somehow get past either Spain or Germany and make it to the Quarter-Finals, they will have to face the pre-tournament favorites – Brazil. That’s right, Canada could be lining up against the like of Neymar ad Vinicius Jr in the last eight.

If hypothetically Canada pull off a monumental victory and defeat the Brazilians, a date in the Semi-Final with either Argentina (+600), Denmark (+3000), France (+675) or England (+850) looks like the most likely of outcomes for John Herdman’s men.

To win it all, Canada (+27500) would need a miracle to say the least. However, say they do make it to the final, it is likely that either Belgium (+1600), Portugal (+1600), Spain (+875) or Germany (+1100) (whoever Canada didn’t play in the Last 16) could be their opponent.

There is certainly optimism that Canada can have a successful tournament in Qatar, and could make it at least into the knockout stages. If they do this, it would be the first time in the countries history they have made it into the knockout stages at the World Cup Finals.

History awaits the Maple Leafs!

Canada Odds To Qualify From Group F

Group F To Win Group To Qualify From Group Play Belgium -188 -700 Canada

+1200 +275 Croatia

+250 -250 Morocco

+1000 +200

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Full Canada World Cup 2022 Roster

Goalkeepers: Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United), James Pantemis (Montreal), Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade)

Defenders: Alistair Johnston (Montreal), Steven Vitoria (Chaves), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor), Kamal Miller (Montreal), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos), Joel Waterman (Montreal)

Midfielders: Samuel Piette (Montreal), Stephen Eustaquio (Porto), Liam Fraser (Deinze), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Ismael Kone (Montreal), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), David Whotherspoon (St Johnstone)

Forwards: Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Junior Hoilett (Reading), Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge), Ike Ugbo (Troyes), Cyle Larin (Club Brugge), Jonathan David (Lille), Liam Millar (Basel)

Canada Soccer World Cup Group Games

Progression from the group stages should be the aim for the Maple Leafs, whose squad is largely unproven and has no experience whatsoever at the World Cup Finals. Stake are offering customers a price of +275 for Canada to qualify for the knockout stages from Group F. Alongside Croatia, Belgium and Morocco in the group, making the knockout stage would be a fantastic achievement for the Maple Leafs.

See below Canada’s opening three group games, then if they finish first or second in the group (3 points for a win and 1 point for a tie) they will progress to the knockout stages.

Wed Nov 23: Belgium vs Canada (1pm CT)

Group F Odds Play Belgium -223 Canada +550

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Sun Nov 27: Croatia v Canada (10am CT)

Group F Odds Play Croatia -138 Canada +375

Thur Dec 1: Canada v Morocco (9am CT)

Group F Odds Play Canada +190 Morocco +137

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

