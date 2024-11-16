What is next for Mike Tyson and Jake Paul?

Friday night we saw one of the most hyped up boxing matches in recent memory. At the end of the day YouTuber Jake Paul came through with a strong performance as he beat the great Mike Tyson on all three judges’s cards, 80-72, 79-73, 79-73. This was Tyson’s first sanction fight since June 11, 2005, when he lost in the sixth round to Irishman Kevin McBride.

Have we seen the end of Mike Tyson?

At age 58, the answer should be yes. However, money talks and a rematch is not completely out of the question. Tyson now has a career record of 50 wins and seven losses, but what we saw on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, was only a fraction of his former self.

In the late 1980s, Tyson had a remarkable stretch of dominance. He was simply the face of the boxing world, and in the conversation with Muhammad Ali, George Forman, and Joe Louis as among the best ever heavyweight boxers to find themselves in the ring. That was 35 years ago.

However since Tyson’s stunning loss to Buster Douglas at the Tokyo Dome on February 11, 1990, we have still not seen the same type of swagger by Tyson in the ring. Yes, Tyson won the WBA and WBC heavyweight titles, but his loss to Evander Holyfield when he bit his opponent’s ear definitely hurt his reputation going forward.

What about Jake Paul?

It is hard to speculate how Paul’s image will improve after beating up a boxer who was 31 years older than he was. Heck, the last time Tyson was in the ring for any boxing match of any substance and meaning, Paul was eight years old.

With the win, Paul improves his overall record to 11 wins and one loss. Paul’s only loss only came on February 26, 2023, when he was beaten in the eighth round by Great Britain’s Tommy Fury in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.