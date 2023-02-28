What Is The NFL Combine Bench Press Record?

One of the entertaining events for NFL fans during the annual NFL Combine is the bench press competition.

The event consists of several competitions demonstrating strength.

In this article, we are focusing on the records of players completing as many bench press repetitions of a barbell containing 225 pounds.

Offensive and defensive linemen usually excel in this skills test, but it is very difficult particularly with the cameras on the player as they exert the effort required to complete the bench press.

Here are the top bench press performances in NFL Combine history.

3. Three Players Recorded 45 reps

Mika Kudla in 2006, Leif Larsen in 2000, and Mitch Petrus in 2010 all recorded 45 reps in their perspective NFL Combines.

Ohio State defensive lineman Mika Kudla was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2006 but a career-ending hamstring injury ended his NFL career after one season.

Kudla passed away in 2018 at the age of 34.

Larsen, a defensive lineman from UTEP, also recorded 45 reps in 2000.

His NFL career consisted of two seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

The University of Arkansas, guard, Mitch Petrus, matched Kudla and Larsen’s achievement in 2010.

Petrus played three seasons from 2010-2012 and was a member of the Super Bowl Champion New York Giants.

2. Stephen Paea, 49 reps, 2011

Though four more reps do not sound like a lot, take a look at the video of Stephen Paea recording 49 reps just one year after Petrus was the last to get 45.

Paea is a New Zealand native who attended Oregon State and played defensive tackle.

49 reps at 225 pounds. @PAEA_90's 2011 bench press Combine record is still holding strong. 💪 📺: 2023 #NFLCombine begins Thursday on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/aiPCgxz2LQ — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2023

He went on to play seven NFL seasons in Chicago, Washington, Cleveland, and Dallas.

1. Justin Ernest, 51 reps, 1999

Eastern Kentucky’s Justin Ernest had 51 reps in 1999.

However, the NFL does not regard him as the official record holder because he went undrafted and was a member of the New Orleans Saints practice squad for the 1999 season.

He never played a single snap of NFL football in a regular season game.

For these reasons, the NFL calls Paea the record holder.

Could a 2023 NFL Combine participant join this leaderboard?

