What Is The USMNT’s Route To The 2022 World Cup Final In Qatar?

Paul Kelly
USA Men's National Team - World Cup
The United States Men’s National Team get their 2022 World Cup campaign underway against Wales on Monday November 21 (2pm kick-off EST). They are the second ranked team in Group B, but just in case they spring a major shock, here is the potential route to the Final for the USMNT.

The best offshore sportsbooks are offering a price of around +11000 for the USA to win the 2022 World Cup. Despite having a young and exciting squad mixed with talent from the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A, Vegas is far from predicting a successful World Cup campaign for the US.

DID YOU KNOW? The USMNT have got to the Last 16 the last two times they have qualified for the World Cup (2010 & 2014)

USMNT Route To The 2022 World Cup Final

Gregg Berhalter’s side need to finish in either first or second place in Group B to advance to the knockout stages. This will be tough, of that there is no doubt, with England odds on favorites to win the group, with Wales third favorites and Iran fourth favorites to qualify from Group B.

Depending on whether they top the group or finish in runner-up will of course determine their potential route to the final. If the USA win Group B, they will play the runners-up in Group A which consists of the Netherlands, Qatar, Ecuador and Senegal.

However, the current sportsbook odds think England (-240) will win Group B and the USA will come home to take second place with Wales (+625) taking 3rd and Iran (+1800) 4th.

If that is to be the case, it is likely that the USA will play the Netherlands, who are the strongest team in Group A, in the Last 16. This would no doubt be a tough ask for the USMNT, but they certainly have the players to cause Virgil Van Dijk and co some problems.

Christian Pulisic - USA Men's National Team - World Cup

If USA get past the Netherlands and make it to the Quarter-Finals, they will have to face one of the pre-tournament favorites – Argentina. That’s right, the USMNT could be lining up against the like of Lionel Messi in the last eight.

If hypothetically they United States pull off a monumental victory and defeat Argentina, a date in the Semi-Final with either Brazil (+375), Spain (+875), Portugal (+1600) or Germany (+1100) looks like the most likely of outcomes for Greg Berhalter’s men.

To win it all, USA (+11000) would need a miracle to say the least. However, say they do make it to the final, it is likely that either England (+850), France (+675) or Belgium (+1600) could be their opponent.

There is certainly optimism that America can have a successful tournament in Qatar, and could make it at least into the knockout stages, if not further.

USMNT Odds To Qualify From Group B

To Qualify From Group B Odds Play
England -1500 What Is The USMNT's Route To The 2022 World Cup Final In Qatar?
USA -105 What Is The USMNT's Route To The 2022 World Cup Final In Qatar?
Wales
 +115 What Is The USMNT's Route To The 2022 World Cup Final In Qatar?
Iran
 +350 What Is The USMNT's Route To The 2022 World Cup Final In Qatar?

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Full USMNT World Cup 2022 Roster

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergino Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards: Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor)

USA Soccer World Cup Group Games

Progression from the group stages should be the aim for America, whose squad is largely unproven. BetOnline are offering customers a price of +100 for USA to qualify for the knockout stages from Group B. Alongside England, Wales and Iran in the group, making the knockout stage would be a great achievement.

See below the USA’s opening three group games, then if they finish first or second in the group (3 points for a win and 1 point for a tie) they will progress to the knockout stages.

Mon Nov 21: USA v Wales (2pm EST)

Group B Odds Play
USA +155 What Is The USMNT's Route To The 2022 World Cup Final In Qatar?
Wales +213 What Is The USMNT's Route To The 2022 World Cup Final In Qatar?

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Fri Nov 25: England v USA (2pm EST)

Group B Odds Play
USA +110 What Is The USMNT's Route To The 2022 World Cup Final In Qatar?
Iran +250 What Is The USMNT's Route To The 2022 World Cup Final In Qatar?

Tues Nov 29: Iran v USA (2pm EST)

Group B Odds Play
USA +110 What Is The USMNT's Route To The 2022 World Cup Final In Qatar?
Iran +250 What Is The USMNT's Route To The 2022 World Cup Final In Qatar?

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
