What Sports To Watch On TV This Weekend June 4 & 5

This is a big weekend in the NHL, NBA, golf and tennis. Here are the top five events. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) United States Women’s Open

The third and fourth rounds of the 2022 United States Women’s Golf Open from Southern Pines, North Carolina takes place this weekend. After 36 holes there is a two-way tie for the lead at -9. There you can find Australia’s Minjee Lee and American Mina Harigae. The contenders will be teeing off starting at 3:22 pm ET (NBC/TSN). Round four will take place Sunday with NBC’s coverage beginning at 3 pm ET.

4) Stanley Cup Playoffs

The NHL Conference Finals will be having their game threes this weekend. The Colorado Avalanche (-127) travel to Edmonton to take on the Oilers (+115) leading two games to none (TNT/CBC/Sportsnet, 8pm ET) in the Western Conference Final. Meanwhile, the New York Rangers (+154) travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning leading two games to none (ESPN/CBC/Sportsnet, 3pm ET) in the Eastern Conference Final.

3) French Open–Men’s Final

The 2022 French Open Men’s Tennis Final will take place Sunday (NBC/TSN, 9 am ET) with Rafael Nadal of Spain (-520), the fifth seed, taking on the eighth seed, Casper Ruud of Norway (+415). Nadal will be looking for his 14th French Open title. In Friday’s semifinals, Nadal got through to the final when Germany’s Alexander Zverev injured his ankle late in the second set. At the time, Nadal was leading 7-6, 6-6. Ruud meanwhile defeated the 20th seed Marin Cilic of Croatia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

2) NBA Finals–Game Two

The second game of the 2022 NBA Finals takes place on Sunday (ABC/Sportsnet, 8pm ET) with the Boston Celtics (+160) leading the Golden State Warriors (-180) 1-0. In game one, Al Horford had 26 points and a career-high six three-pointers in a 120-108 win. The game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco.

1) French Open–Women’s Final

The 2022 French Open Women’s Final will take place Saturday (NBC/TSN, 9 am ET) with 2020 French Open champion and number one seed Iga Swiatek of Poland facing American Coco Gauff, the 18th seed. In the semifinals, Swiatek beat Daria Kasatkina of Russia, 6-2, 6-1. Gauff beat Martina Trevisan of Italy, 6-3, 6-1. Head-to-head, Swiatek (-700) has the 2-0 advantage over Gauff (+520). Swiatek’s wins came in the semifinals of the 2021 Italian Open and the fourth round at the 2022 Miami Open.

