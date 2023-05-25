Tennis News and Rumors

What To Expect In The 2023 French Open Doubles Competitions

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
French Open 600x400

The 2023 French Open tennis doubles draws will occur Sunday, May 28, 2023.

At that time, 64 women’s doubles, 64 men’s doubles, and 32 mixed doubles teams will be selected.

All doubles matches are the best out of three sets.

Tiebreaks will be the typical format in the first two sets with the first team to reach seven points with a two-point lead will win the set.

If a third-set tiebreak is necessary, the first team to score ten points with a two-point lead will win the match.

In advance of the official draw, here is what we already know.

1. Men’s Doubles: The Tsitsipas Brothers Will Make Their Paris Debut

The Greek duo of Stefanos Tsitsipas and his younger brother Petros Tsitsipas will continue their 2023 trend of playing doubles in the Grand Slams.

They first appeared on the scene at the Australian Open when they lost in the second round.

Stefanos is believed to be a viable contender for the singles title so if he advances in both singles and doubles, it will be interesting to see how he handles the schedule.

Speaking of brothers, though Andy Murray is not playing in this year’s French Open, his brother Jamie Murray will be playing doubles with Michael Venus from New Zealand.

Jamie is a 7-time doubles Grand Slam champion but has never won at Roland Garros.

2. Women’s Doubles: Coco Gauff And Jessica Pegula Are USA’s Best Team

What To Expect In The 2023 French Open Doubles Competitions

The American team of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were the French Open runners-up in 2022.

The pair has been successful in earning WTA titles, but the maiden Grand Slam has eluded them thus far.

Their toughest opponents could be the two-time French Open champions in 2018 and 2021, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

One of the newer doubles teams on the WTA Tour, Canadian Leylah Fernandez and American Taylor Townsend are expected to make their French Open debut.

An All-American doubles team of young players has entered and could be interesting to follow.

What To Expect In The 2023 French Open Doubles CompetitionsWhat To Expect In The 2023 French Open Doubles Competitions

Peyton Stearns, 21, and Alycia Parks, 22 are singles players that are teaming up to play doubles at Roland Garros.

Watch the 2023 French Open on NBC, Peacock (Streaming), and Tennis Channel from May 28 through June 11.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
French Open

4 Interesting French Open Practice Court Pairings

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2min
Tennis News and Rumors
Roland Garros
16 Year Old Mirra Andreeva Qualifies For First Ever French Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
Tennis News and Rumors
Rolland Garros live tennis live stream
Three Takeaways From The 2023 French Open Men’s Draw
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: Wimbledon
Francis Tiafoe And Coco Gauff Hope To End American Drought At French Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jennifer Brady
An Injured Jennifer Brady Withdraws From 2023 French Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: Australian Open
Roger Federer Says He Will Not Be Commentating At Wimbledon 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 23 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
475498926
French Open Is Taking Steps To Protect Players From Cyberbullying
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top