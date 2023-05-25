What To Expect In The 2023 French Open Doubles Competitions

The 2023 French Open tennis doubles draws will occur Sunday, May 28, 2023.

At that time, 64 women’s doubles, 64 men’s doubles, and 32 mixed doubles teams will be selected.

All doubles matches are the best out of three sets.

Tiebreaks will be the typical format in the first two sets with the first team to reach seven points with a two-point lead will win the set.

If a third-set tiebreak is necessary, the first team to score ten points with a two-point lead will win the match.

In advance of the official draw, here is what we already know.

1. Men’s Doubles: The Tsitsipas Brothers Will Make Their Paris Debut

The Greek duo of Stefanos Tsitsipas and his younger brother Petros Tsitsipas will continue their 2023 trend of playing doubles in the Grand Slams.

They first appeared on the scene at the Australian Open when they lost in the second round.

Stefanos is believed to be a viable contender for the singles title so if he advances in both singles and doubles, it will be interesting to see how he handles the schedule.

Speaking of brothers, though Andy Murray is not playing in this year’s French Open, his brother Jamie Murray will be playing doubles with Michael Venus from New Zealand.

Jamie is a 7-time doubles Grand Slam champion but has never won at Roland Garros.

2. Women’s Doubles: Coco Gauff And Jessica Pegula Are USA’s Best Team

The American team of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were the French Open runners-up in 2022.

The pair has been successful in earning WTA titles, but the maiden Grand Slam has eluded them thus far.

Their toughest opponents could be the two-time French Open champions in 2018 and 2021, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

One of the newer doubles teams on the WTA Tour, Canadian Leylah Fernandez and American Taylor Townsend are expected to make their French Open debut.

An All-American doubles team of young players has entered and could be interesting to follow.

Peyton Stearns, 21, and Alycia Parks, 22 are singles players that are teaming up to play doubles at Roland Garros.

Watch the 2023 French Open on NBC, Peacock (Streaming), and Tennis Channel from May 28 through June 11.

