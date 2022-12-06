What we learn from Ravens’ 10-9 victory over Denver

Lamar Jackson’s going out of the game with a knee injury (ruled a strain after MRI and now looks like at least two weeks of minimum recovery time) was and is the least of the Ravens’ excuses for nearly stumbling at home against the disheveled Broncos, even if Russell Wilson was the QB for Denver.

The Ravens had very little push against the Broncos defense, and they were lucky to come up with a last minute drive behind their backup QB.

Injuries are taking their toll— big concern moving forward. It’s not just about Lamar. Or offensive coordinator Greg Roman…