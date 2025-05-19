Tennis News and Rumors

What We Learned From Carlos Alcaraz’s Italian Open Win

Wendi Oliveros
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz defeated hometown favorite and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in straight sets on Sunday at the 2025 Italian Open.

Here is what we learned from the Carlos Alcaraz victory.

1. It is difficult to immediately be competitive in professional tennis after a long layoff.  Whether it is childbirth, injury, suspension, or a mental health break, rejoining the tour requires a reacclimation of sorts. Match play repetitions, instincts, mental and physical stamina are necessary.  Part of Sinner’s issues today were related to his layoff.  Sinner getting into the final was an amazing accomplishment.

2. Hometown advantage does not always play a role.  Jasmine Paolini got energy from the fans in both singles and doubles finals, but never dropped a set.  Players who start strong and get the lead do quiet the fans, as Alcaraz did when he won the first set tiebreak.

3. It is too early to say that Sinner is the best player on hard courts, and Alcaraz is the best on clay.  The rivalry is shaping up that way, but both are young players who have lots of room for growth in their games on all surfaces.

4. On their best day, Sinner and Alcaraz are the two best players in men’s tennis.  They push each other and reserve tactics just for the other.  That’s not to diminish the rest of the players because they are also great; they have to be to get to that level.  Right now, these are the two best in the men’s game.

5. This Italian Open final was a big deal, evidenced by the fact that both Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz’s parents were there.  It is a Masters 1000 tournament, but it mattered to both for different reasons.  The French Open could be mighty interesting given how both players raced through their draws to get to a final match against each other.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
