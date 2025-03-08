What’s Next for Evan Engram?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly released tight end, Evan Engram. Engram’s release along with a few other moves will help create $13 million in cap space for the Jaguars. The veteran spent the last three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. During that time, Engram logged numbers of 234 catches, 2,094 receiving yards, and nine receiving touchdowns. He also recorded a catch percentage of 76.7 percent, 5.4 receptions per game, and 48.7 receiving yards per game. Engram was also a Pro-Bowler in the 2023 season but only played in nine games this past year due to injuries. Still, there are a few teams around the NFL who are desperate for a tight end. Without further adieu, here are the three NFL squads who could use Evan Engram’s services.

Potential Destinations for Tight End, Evan Engram

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have been in need of a quality tight end for some time now. Head coach, Sean Payton, has had success with tight ends from his time with the New Orleans Saints (see Jimmy Graham). Adding someone like Engram would give Payton another weapon to scheme with and also give quarterback, Bo Nix, another pass-catching security blanket. In an offense that needs an upgrade at tight end, Engram would be a perfect fit for Bo Nix and company.

Cincinnati Bengals

With Mike Gesicki about to hit free agency, the Bengals will have another hole on their roster to address. Adding a pass-catcher like Evan Engram will give superstar quarterback, Joe Burrow, another weapon that already features a bevy of talented wide receivers. The Bengals got little production out of Gesicki last year meaning Engram could come in and have an instant impact for a Bengals squad that is trying to navigate a difficult offseason.

Indianapolis Colts

Like the Broncos, the Indianapolis Colts have not had a consistently productive pass-catching tight end in years. Moreover, the two that were on the roster last season, Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson, are set to test the free agent market. Not to mention, Anthony Richardson could use another threat in the passing game. If there is one team who is in desperate need of someone like Evan Engram, it is none other than the Indianapolis Colts. Engram’s presence would also take some of the responsibility off of star wideout, Michael Pittman. All in all, Evan Engram should garner some healthy interest on the free agent market. Especially from these three tight-end-needy NFL squads.