The Ryder Cup will tee off on Friday morning at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy.

The teams are already set as fans wait in excitement for the announcements of the pairings and matchups.

With the match-play format, both the European and US captains will need to make tough decisions on pairings. Each day, they will need to submit their lineups twice, once between the four-ball session and again at the end of the day for the event on the following day.

How Does Ryder Cup 2023 Matchups Work?

One of the best parts about the Ryder Cup is the uncertainty that happens day-to-day. For each team, the opening pairings are only announced a day ahead of the event and then each day during the competition.

That means the top sportsbooks are left scrambling to post odds for the event. It also doesn’t give the other team much time to prepare for their matchup, adding another level of strategy to every event.

The first two days of the Ryder Cup consist of a foursome and four-ball formats. There will be an opening foursome session in the morning during the first two rounds followed by an afternoon four-ball session.

Months ahead of the Ryder Cup, team captains announced their teams, giving fans a chance to look into potential matchups and team pairings. Each session (foursomes and fourball) will only see four matchups each. Not every player will be required to compete in each session.

It won’t be until Sunday’s final round that fans get to see all 12 players compete against one another.

When Are The Ryder Cup 2023 Matchups & Pairings Announced?

The first set of pairings for the first session will take shortly after the Opening Ceremony, which begins at 10 a.m. ET.

Fans will have a night to sit on the matchups ahead of the start of Day 1 of the Ryder Cup.

After that, fans and opposing teams won’t know the pairings or matchups for the rest of the tournament. Pairings for the afternoon four-ball sessions will be announced at the start of tee times. At the end of Day 1, captains must also submit their next set of lineups for the Day 2 foursome session.

Ryder Cup Strategy

There are a lot of strategies involved during the Ryder Cup. Captains will have tough decisions to make at the end of each session based on players’ performances and their chemistry with their teammates.

Saturday’s four-ball submission gives team captains one last chance to send their strongest two pairings before all 12 players compete in Sunday’s singles matches.

After Round 2 wraps up on Saturday, captains will only have an hour to set their final lineup.

They need to select the order of each of the 12 players as they compete in head-to-head matches.

