The 2023 British Open will take place on Thursday, June 20, 2023. The Open Championship follows the Genesis Scottish Open and marks the final major championship on the PGA Tour schedule. Find out where the 2023 Open Championship is, along with the dates, start times, and TV schedule for the tournament.

It’s almost the end of the PGA season, as the Tour prepares for the last major championship of the year, the 2023 British Open. The 151st edition of the world’s oldest golf tournament is set to begin on Thursday, July 20 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

It’ll be the 13th time the Royal Liverpool Golf Club will host the Open Championship, marking the second-most among English venues. However, it’ll only be the third time the club has hosted since 1967.

The last two winners were two of the most prolific golfers in the sport, Tiger Woods (2006) and Rory McIlroy (2014).

Will one of the world’s top golfers claim the crown across the pond in Scotland next week?

British Open 2023: Date, Time, Schedule, & TV Channel

🏌 Major Championship: British Open 2023

British Open 2023 📅 Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 ⛳ Golf Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club | Hoylake, England

Royal Liverpool Golf Club | Hoylake, England 🕙 Tee Times Start: approx. 2:15 a.m. ET

approx. 2:15 a.m. ET 💰 Purse: $18,000,000

$18,000,000 📺 TV Channel: NBC | Golf Channel

NBC | Golf Channel 🏆 Scottish Open 2022 Winner: Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith 🎲 Scottish Open Odds: Rory McIlroy (+700) | Scottie Scheffler (+900) | Jon Rahm (+1100) | Cameron Smith (+1200) | Brooks Koepka (+1600)

When Does the 2023 British Open Start?

The British Open is set to tee off on Thursday, July 20th. While the tee times haven’t been released yet, it’s going to be an early start in England. This week the Scottish Open will be teeing off in the early hours on Thursday at 2:15 a.m. ET.

With the tournament being played in England, golf fans can expect a really early start for the 151st edition of the Open Championship.

Britsh Open 2023 Odds

The 2023 British Open will be the last time fans will get to see both LIV Golf and PGA Tour players compete against each other until next season. The field will be loaded with talent with McIlroy taking center stage as the odds-on favorite on the quest to win his second Open Championship.

Closely behind him, Scottie Scheffler (+900) and Jon Rahm (+1100) have the next-best odds to win the Britsh Open. The top five contenders round out with Cameron Smith (+1200) and Brooks Koepka (+1600).

Check out the early market for the 2023 British Open below.

Golfers British Open Odds Play Rory McIlroy +700 Scottie Scheffler +900 Jon Rahm +1100 Cameron Smith +1200 Brooks Koepka +1600 Viktor Hovland +1800 Jordan Spieth +2000 Rickie Fowler +2000 Collin Morikawa +2200 Xander Schauffele +2500 Tommy Fleetwood +2500 Patrick Cantlay +2800 Tyrrell Hatton +2800 Cameron Young +3000 Matthew Fitzpatrick +3300 Dustin Johnson +3300 Shane Lowry +3500 Justin Thomas +4000 Bryson Dechambeau +4000 Justin Rose +4000

