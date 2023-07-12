Golf News and Rumors

When Is The 2023 British Open? Odds, Start Time, Schedule, & TV Schedule

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
When Is The 2023 British Open? Odds, Start Time, Schedule, & TV Schedule

The 2023 British Open will take place on Thursday, June 20, 2023. The Open Championship follows the Genesis Scottish Open and marks the final major championship on the PGA Tour schedule. Find out where the 2023 Open Championship is, along with the dates, start times, and TV schedule for the tournament.

It’s almost the end of the PGA season, as the Tour prepares for the last major championship of the year, the 2023 British Open. The 151st edition of the world’s oldest golf tournament is set to begin on Thursday, July 20 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

It’ll be the 13th time the Royal Liverpool Golf Club will host the Open Championship, marking the second-most among English venues. However, it’ll only be the third time the club has hosted since 1967.

The last two winners were two of the most prolific golfers in the sport, Tiger Woods (2006) and Rory McIlroy (2014).

Will one of the world’s top golfers claim the crown across the pond in Scotland next week?

British Open 2023: Date, Time, Schedule, & TV Channel

  • 🏌Major Championship: British Open 2023
  • 📅 Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Golf Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club | Hoylake, England
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: approx. 2:15 a.m. ET
  • 💰 Purse: $18,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC | Golf Channel
  • 🏆 Scottish Open 2022 Winner: Cameron Smith
  • 🎲 Scottish Open Odds: Rory McIlroy (+700) | Scottie Scheffler (+900) | Jon Rahm (+1100) | Cameron Smith (+1200) | Brooks Koepka (+1600)

When Does the 2023 British Open Start?

The British Open is set to tee off on Thursday, July 20th. While the tee times haven’t been released yet, it’s going to be an early start in England. This week the Scottish Open will be teeing off in the early hours on Thursday at 2:15 a.m. ET.

With the tournament being played in England, golf fans can expect a really early start for the 151st edition of the Open Championship.

Britsh Open 2023 Odds

The 2023 British Open will be the last time fans will get to see both LIV Golf and PGA Tour players compete against each other until next season. The field will be loaded with talent with McIlroy taking center stage as the odds-on favorite on the quest to win his second Open Championship.

Closely behind him, Scottie Scheffler (+900) and Jon Rahm (+1100) have the next-best odds to win the Britsh Open. The top five contenders round out with Cameron Smith (+1200) and Brooks Koepka (+1600).

Check out the early market for the 2023 British Open below.

Golfers British Open Odds Play
Rory McIlroy +700 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +900 BetOnline logo
Jon Rahm +1100 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +1200 BetOnline logo
Brooks Koepka +1600 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +1800 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +2000 BetOnline logo
Rickie Fowler +2000 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +2200 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +2500 BetOnline logo
Tommy Fleetwood +2500 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2800 BetOnline logo
Tyrrell Hatton +2800 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +3000 BetOnline logo
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3300 BetOnline logo
Dustin Johnson +3300 BetOnline logo
Shane Lowry +3500 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +4000 BetOnline logo
Bryson Dechambeau +4000 BetOnline logo
Justin Rose +4000 BetOnline logo

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Genesis Scottish Open 2023 Purse- Prize Money & Payouts Up 12.5% in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $1.62M

Genesis Scottish Open 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 12.5% in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $1.62M

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 10 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Allisen Corpuz Earns Biggest Payout In Women’s Golf History With 2023 U.S. Open Win
Allisen Corpuz Earns Biggest Payout In Women’s Golf History With 2023 U.S. Open Win
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 10 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Matthew Wolff
Matthew Wolff Calls Brooks Koepka’s Comments ‘Heartbreaking’
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 7 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Brooks Koepka LIV
LIV Golf: Brooks Koepka Criticizes Matthew Wolff, Says He ‘Gave Up’ On Round
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 8 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Low Viewership Ratings Show The Match 2023 Was A Bust For Golf Fans & TNT
Low Viewership Ratings Show The Match 2023 Was A Bust For Golf Fans & TNT
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 5 2023
Golf News and Rumors
John Deere Classic 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
John Deere Classic 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 5 2023
Golf News and Rumors
John Deere Classic 2023 Purse & Payouts: Winner’s Share Is $1.33M
John Deere Classic 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 23% Since 2019, Winner’s Share Set At $1.332M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top