The 2023 Kentucky Derby post position draw will take place on May 1st, 2023 and will solidify the field at Churchill Downs. With 20 of the top three-year-old thoroughbreds set to compete in the first leg of the Triple Crown, we’ll take a look at the importance of the post position draw, along with stats and past winners from each gate at the historic race track.

The spring gates are about to open for the 2023 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, as the world’s top three-year-old thoroughbreds get set to embark on the most exciting two minutes in sports.

Anything can happen in a 1 ¼ mile race, as evidenced by 2022 winner Rich Strike, who became the second biggest underdog to ever win the Kentucky Derby at 80-1 odds.

Since the Kentucky Derby kicks off the race for the Triple Crown, it is often considered the most important race of the year, as the top thoroughbreds have a chance to etch their names in horse racing history.

Sometimes, a little luck in the post position draw can change the course of history and influence a horse’s chances of winning.

This year the Kentucky Derby post position draw is scheduled for May 1st.

When Is The Kentucky Derby 2023 Post Position Draw?

A week before the race, the post position draw is announced and horses are sorted into their gates. It’s a big moment for the horse and bettors, as the gate number can ultimately affect a horse’s chances of winning the race.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby post position draw will take place on the Monday before the race on May 1st.

Bettors can expect the lines to move dramatically, depending on where certain horses start the race.

Gate 5 has produced the most Kentucky Derby winners ever (10) while horses starting out of Gate 17 have never ended up in the winner’s circle.

Does Post Position Matter in the Kentucky Derby?

While the post number won’t decide the winner, drawing a specific gate might help a horse’s odds, especially in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

Depending on their post position and running style, horses may have an advantage or disadvantage at the Kentucky Derby.

The post position draw was introduced in 1930 and history shows that some starting gates have produced more Kentucky Derby titles. For example, horses that start off at Gate No. 17 have never ever won a Kentucky Derby title and only three No.17 horses have finished in the money in 42 overall starts.

The middle spots, like Gate No.10, are often considered the best positions to draw. It has produced nine Kentucky Derby winners with 25 horses in the money in a total of 84 starts. On the other hand, Gate No. 5 owns the mark for the most Kentucky Derby winners with 10 and 22 horses in the money.

Gates No. 2 and No. 10 have produced the most in the money finishes with 25 all-time.

Check out the chart below for the post position history at the Kentucky Derby.

Post Most Recent Winner Starts Wins Win % In-The-Money Finishes ITM % 2022 Result 1 Ferdinand (1986) 93 8 8.60% 18 19.40% Mo Donegal, 5th place 2 Affirmed (1978) 93 7 7.50% 25 26.90% Happy Jack, 14th place 3 Real Quiet (1998) 93 5 5.40% 20 21.50% Epicenter, 2nd place 4 Super Saver (2010) 93 5 5.40% 15 16.10% Summer Is Tomorrow, 20th place 5 Always Dreaming (2017) 93 10 10.80% 22 23.70% Smile Happy, 8th place 6 Sea Hero (1993) 93 2 2.20% 13 14.00% Messier, 15th place 7 Mandaloun (2021) 92 8 8.70% 20 21.70% Crown Pride, 13th place 8 Mine that Bird (2009) 92 8 8.70% 18 19.60% Charge It, 17th place 9 Riva Ridge (1972) 89 4 4.50% 18 20.20% Tiz the Bomb, 9th place 10 Giacomo (2005) 86 9 10.50% 25 29.10% Zandon, 3rd place 11 Winning Colors (1988) 82 2 2.40% 12 14.60% Pioneer of Medina, 19th place 12 Canonero II (1971) 78 3 3.80% 9 11.50% Taiba, 12th place 13 Nyquist (2016) 76 5 6.60% 17 22.40% Simplification, 4th place 14 Carry Back (1961) 66 2 3.00% 14 21.20% Barber Road, 6th place 15 Authentic (2020) 61 6 9.80% 9 14.80% White Abarrio, 16th place 16 Animal Kingdom (2011) 50 4 8.00% 10 20.00% Cyberknife, 18th place 17 N/A 43 0 0.00% 3 7.00% Classic Causeway, 11th place 18 Country House (2019) 35 2 5.70% 6 17.10% Tawny Port, 7th place 19 I’ll Have Another (2012) 30 1 3.30% 2 6.70% Zozos, 10th place 20 Rich Strike (2022) 18 2 11.10% 3 16.70% Rich Strike, 1st place

