Where Can I Bet on the Buffalo Bills in New York for NFL 2022-23? | Best Football Betting Sites

The anticipation is palpable for the return of the NFL season, and with the Buffalo Bills going head-to-head with the LA Rams in an intriguing opening match-up, we have put together a guide for those residing in New York as to how to bet on football next week.
How To Bet On The Buffalo Bills for the NFL 2022-23
The NFL gets underway on September 8th, and you can begin your season with a winning selection – see below for a step-by-step guide for signing up to Bovada, which is our pick for the best offshore bookmaker.
The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23
How To Watch Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams
- 🏈 NFL: Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams
- 📅Date: Monday, 8th September 2022
- ⏱Time: 8:20 p.m ET
- 🏟Venue: SoFi Stadium, California
- 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|LA Rams
|+115
|Buffalo Bills
|-135
Buffalo Bills NFL 2022-23 Odds
The Buffalo Bills are hoping to put an end to their Super Bowl drought this year, in what will be the 57th iteration of the sport’s biggest spectacle.
Alongside Minnesota Vikings, they have appeared in four Super Bowl and never clinched the title, which is the most amongst the league.
However, they will be hoping MVP candidate Josh Allen can lead them to glory this year – he had a total of 42 touchdowns in 2021 (36 throwing, six rushing), behind only to Tom Brady.
They are current favourites to go all the way this year despite never having won, which is testament to their star-studded squad.
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
They are also current favourites to clinch the AFC Championship, having stormed to victory in the AFC East last season going 11-6.
|Team
|AFC Championship odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+350
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+600
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+650
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+850
|Baltimore Ravens
|+900
|Denver Broncos
|+1200
Users will also be able to bet on a wide variety of markets, including NFL Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Season as well as individual match markets, over and under total teams wins and hundreds more.
The Best Football Betting Sites For The NFL 2022-23
Bovada – $1000 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
Bovada are our top pick for NFL betting this season – they are the proprieties of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a fantastic welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $1000, it is a no brainer to sign up today.
Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus
BetOnline have a plethora of constantly updating markets ready for the commencement of the NFL season. Not only can you bet on individual matches, users will also be able to try their hand at predicting final standings, playoff contenders and player futures among hundreds of other football bets.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the NFL 2022-23
BetUS are also on our list of the best NFL betting sites given their expansive football sportsbook, where punters have plenty of opportunities to make a profit. With thousands of markets on a range of American and international sports, BetUS are among the best place to be ahead of the 8th September.
BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- NFL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
