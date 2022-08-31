Where Can I Bet on the Buffalo Bills in New York for NFL 2022-23? | Best Football Betting Sites

The anticipation is palpable for the return of the NFL season, and with the Buffalo Bills going head-to-head with the LA Rams in an intriguing opening match-up, we have put together a guide for those residing in New York as to how to bet on football next week.

How To Bet On The Buffalo Bills for the NFL 2022-23

The NFL gets underway on September 8th, and you can begin your season with a winning selection – see below for a step-by-step guide for signing up to Bovada, which is our pick for the best offshore bookmaker.

How to Place a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

If you thought signing up was easy, placing a bet in your chosen selection is even simpler!

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

How To Watch Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams

🏈 NFL: Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams

📅 Date: Monday, 8th September 2022

Monday, 8th September 2022 ⏱ Time: 8:20 p.m ET

8:20 p.m ET 🏟 Venue: SoFi Stadium, California

SoFi Stadium, California 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Team Moneyline Bookmaker LA Rams +115 Buffalo Bills -135

Buffalo Bills NFL 2022-23 Odds

The Buffalo Bills are hoping to put an end to their Super Bowl drought this year, in what will be the 57th iteration of the sport’s biggest spectacle.

Alongside Minnesota Vikings, they have appeared in four Super Bowl and never clinched the title, which is the most amongst the league.

However, they will be hoping MVP candidate Josh Allen can lead them to glory this year – he had a total of 42 touchdowns in 2021 (36 throwing, six rushing), behind only to Tom Brady.

They are current favourites to go all the way this year despite never having won, which is testament to their star-studded squad.

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Green Bay Packers +1200

They are also current favourites to clinch the AFC Championship, having stormed to victory in the AFC East last season going 11-6.

Team AFC Championship odds Buffalo Bills +350 Kansas City Chiefs +600 Los Angeles Chargers +650 Cincinnati Bengals +850 Baltimore Ravens +900 Denver Broncos +1200

Users will also be able to bet on a wide variety of markets, including NFL Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Season as well as individual match markets, over and under total teams wins and hundreds more.

The Best Football Betting Sites For The NFL 2022-23

Bovada – $1000 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada are our top pick for NFL betting this season – they are the proprieties of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a fantastic welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $1000, it is a no brainer to sign up today.

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

BetOnline have a plethora of constantly updating markets ready for the commencement of the NFL season. Not only can you bet on individual matches, users will also be able to try their hand at predicting final standings, playoff contenders and player futures among hundreds of other football bets.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the NFL 2022-23

BetUS are also on our list of the best NFL betting sites given their expansive football sportsbook, where punters have plenty of opportunities to make a profit. With thousands of markets on a range of American and international sports, BetUS are among the best place to be ahead of the 8th September.

